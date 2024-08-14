Published On Aug 14, 2024 01:03 PM By Ansh for Citroen Basalt

The SUV-coupe comes in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max

The Citroen Basalt has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the SUV-coupe can be had in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max. If you are planning to buy the new Citroen model, but don’t know which variant to pick, here is a detailed breakdown of the features on offer with each variant, that should help you decide the right one for you.

Basalt You

This is what the base-spec variant of the Basalt has to offer.

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Halogen headlamps

Front fender-mounted turn indicators

16-inch steel wheels without covers

Black outside door handles

Black ORVMs Fabric upholstery

Black inside door handles

Chrome AC knobs

Fixed headrests (front and rear) None Front power windows

Front 12V socket

Manual AC 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

3-point seatbelts for rear outer passengers

Hill-hold assist

The ‘You’ variant of the Basalt offers the basics when it comes to design. It barely gets any comfort and convenience features and also misses out on an infotainment unit or even a music system altogether. However, it does get the basic safety kit with 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and rear parking sensors.

The base-spec variant only comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (82 PS/ 115 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Basalt Plus

Over the base-spec variant, the Plus variant offers these additional features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety LED DRLs

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Body coloured outside door handles

Gloss black ORVMs

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Wheel arch cladding Dual-tone dashboard

Gloss black AC vents

Front and rear adjustable headrests

Rear seat centre armrest with cupholders

Parcel shelf

Front USB port

Day/night IRVM 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system 7-inch TFT cluster

Height-adjustable driver seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electronically adjustable ORVMs

Auto-folding ORVMs

All four power windows

Central locking Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

This is the true base-spec variant of the Basalt and it brings in more style on the exterior by offering a better lighting setup, along with body coloured door handles and gloss-black ORVMs. While there are some additions in the cabin and comfort features, the most useful inclusion in this variant is the infotainment package, which is the same as the top-spec variant. This variant also comes with the 1.2-litre N/A petrol powertrain only.

Basalt Plus Turbo

With the Plus Turbo variant, you get these additional features.

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety LED projector headlamps

Front fog lamps

Front and rear skid plates Rear USB port

Front sliding centre armrest None Steering mounted controls

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents Rear defogger

While the feature additions in the Plus Turbo variants do not seem a lot, this variant’s biggest advantage is the choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 110 PS and up to 205 Nm. Not only is this engine more powerful, it can also be had with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Plus Turbo variant is where the automatic transmission option starts.

Basalt Max Turbo

Here is what the top-spec variant offers over the Plus Turbo

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Body side moulding with chrome insert Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery Tweeters

Connected car tech Winged headrests at the rear

Rear seat tilt cushion (AT Only)

Boot lamp Rear view camera

The top-spec variant of the Basalt completes the exterior look with alloy wheels and it offers a more premium looking cabin. In terms of infotainment and comfort features, there aren’t many additions. However, this variant does have a better safety net with the inclusion of a rearview camera. The Max Turbo variant comes only with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

Price And Competitors

The Citroen Basalt is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Basalt will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while also being an affordable and stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Note: Price of the top-spec variant of the Citroen Basalt has been taken from the carmaker’s website configurator. Citroen has not officially announced the full price range.

