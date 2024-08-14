All
This Is What Each Variant Of The Citroen Basalt Offers

Published On Aug 14, 2024 01:03 PM By Ansh for Citroen Basalt

The SUV-coupe comes in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max

Citroen Basalt Variant-wise Features

The Citroen Basalt has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the SUV-coupe can be had in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max. If you are planning to buy the new Citroen model, but don’t know which variant to pick, here is a detailed breakdown of the features on offer with each variant, that should help you decide the right one for you.

Basalt You

Citroen Basalt Front Airbag

This is what the base-spec variant of the Basalt has to offer.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Front fender-mounted turn indicators

  • 16-inch steel wheels without covers

  • Black outside door handles

  • Black ORVMs

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Black inside door handles

  • Chrome AC knobs

  • Fixed headrests (front and rear)

  • None

  • Front power windows

  • Front 12V socket

  • Manual AC

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • 3-point seatbelts for rear outer passengers

  • Hill-hold assist

The ‘You’ variant of the Basalt offers the basics when it comes to design. It barely gets any comfort and convenience features and also misses out on an infotainment unit or even a music system altogether. However, it does get the basic safety kit with 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Specifications Compared

The base-spec variant only comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (82 PS/ 115 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Basalt Plus

Citroen Basalt Infotainment Touchscreen

Over the base-spec variant, the Plus variant offers these additional features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body coloured outside door handles

  • Gloss black ORVMs

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Wheel arch cladding

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Gloss black AC vents

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Rear seat centre armrest with cupholders

  • Parcel shelf

  • Front USB port

  • Day/night IRVM

  • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch TFT cluster

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electronically adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • All four power windows

  • Central locking

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

This is the true base-spec variant of the Basalt and it brings in more style on the exterior by offering a better lighting setup, along with body coloured door handles and gloss-black ORVMs. While there are some additions in the cabin and comfort features, the most useful inclusion in this variant is the infotainment package, which is the same as the top-spec variant. This variant also comes with the 1.2-litre N/A petrol powertrain only.

Basalt Plus Turbo

Citroen Basalt LED Projector Headlamps

With the Plus Turbo variant, you get these additional features.

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED projector headlamps

  • Front fog lamps

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Rear USB port

  • Front sliding centre armrest

  • None

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear defogger

While the feature additions in the Plus Turbo variants do not seem a lot, this variant’s biggest advantage is the choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 110 PS and up to 205 Nm. Not only is this engine more powerful, it can also be had with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Plus Turbo variant is where the automatic transmission option starts.

Basalt Max Turbo

Citroen Basalt Alloy Wheels

Here is what the top-spec variant offers over the Plus Turbo

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Body side moulding with chrome insert

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Tweeters

  • Connected car tech

  • Winged headrests at the rear

  • Rear seat tilt cushion (AT Only)

  • Boot lamp

  • Rear view camera

The top-spec variant of the Basalt completes the exterior look with alloy wheels and it offers a more premium looking cabin. In terms of infotainment and comfort features, there aren’t many additions. However, this variant does have a better safety net with the inclusion of a rearview camera. The Max Turbo variant comes only with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

Price And Competitors

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Basalt will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while also being an affordable and stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Mid-spec Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

Note: Price of the top-spec variant of the Citroen Basalt has been taken from the carmaker’s website configurator. Citroen has not officially announced the full price range.

