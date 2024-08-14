This Is What Each Variant Of The Citroen Basalt Offers
Published On Aug 14, 2024 01:03 PM By Ansh for Citroen Basalt
The SUV-coupe comes in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max
The Citroen Basalt has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the SUV-coupe can be had in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max. If you are planning to buy the new Citroen model, but don’t know which variant to pick, here is a detailed breakdown of the features on offer with each variant, that should help you decide the right one for you.
Basalt You
This is what the base-spec variant of the Basalt has to offer.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The ‘You’ variant of the Basalt offers the basics when it comes to design. It barely gets any comfort and convenience features and also misses out on an infotainment unit or even a music system altogether. However, it does get the basic safety kit with 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and rear parking sensors.
The base-spec variant only comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (82 PS/ 115 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Basalt Plus
Over the base-spec variant, the Plus variant offers these additional features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
This is the true base-spec variant of the Basalt and it brings in more style on the exterior by offering a better lighting setup, along with body coloured door handles and gloss-black ORVMs. While there are some additions in the cabin and comfort features, the most useful inclusion in this variant is the infotainment package, which is the same as the top-spec variant. This variant also comes with the 1.2-litre N/A petrol powertrain only.
Basalt Plus Turbo
With the Plus Turbo variant, you get these additional features.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the feature additions in the Plus Turbo variants do not seem a lot, this variant’s biggest advantage is the choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 110 PS and up to 205 Nm. Not only is this engine more powerful, it can also be had with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Plus Turbo variant is where the automatic transmission option starts.
Basalt Max Turbo
Here is what the top-spec variant offers over the Plus Turbo
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-spec variant of the Basalt completes the exterior look with alloy wheels and it offers a more premium looking cabin. In terms of infotainment and comfort features, there aren’t many additions. However, this variant does have a better safety net with the inclusion of a rearview camera. The Max Turbo variant comes only with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.
Price And Competitors
The Citroen Basalt is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Basalt will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while also being an affordable and stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.
Note: Price of the top-spec variant of the Citroen Basalt has been taken from the carmaker’s website configurator. Citroen has not officially announced the full price range.
