Citroen Basalt vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Comparison

With prices starting at Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), the Basalt is a rival to sub-4m SUVs, including one of the most popular models, the Tata Nexon

After being showcased as a concept in the first half of 2024, the Citroen Basalt was launched in August 2024 in India as the first SUV-coupe from the French manufacturer. While it directly rivals the Tata Curvv and compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, its pricing makes it a rival to the sub-4m SUVs as well. In this article, we compare the Basalt to the Tata Nexon to see how it stacks up against the popular Tata SUV.

Prices

Citroen Basalt Tata Nexon Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory) Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

The base-spec variants of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Nexon are priced similarly around Rs 8 lakh. However, the fully loaded Nexon is Rs 2.23 lakh more expensive than the equivalent trim of the Citroen SUV-coupe.

Dimensions

Dimensions Citroen Basalt Tata Nexon Difference Length 4,352 mm 3,995 mm +357 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,804 mm (-39 mm) Height 1,593 mm 1,620 mm (-27 mm) Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,498 mm +153 mm Boot Space 470 litres 382 litres +88 litres

The Citroen Basalt measures over four metres in length, making it larger than the sub-4-metre Nexon. This size difference translates to a longer wheelbase for the Basalt, contributing to a more spacious interior. However, despite its length, the Basalt has a lower height than the Nexon, which can largely be attributed to its sloping roofline. Additionally, the Basalt is narrower than the Nexon, yet it compensates for this with a larger boot space.

Powertrain Options

Citroen Basalt Tata Nexon Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode) 1.5-litre diesel Power 82 PS 110 PS 120 PS 100 PS 118 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed manual 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Citroen Basalt features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which has the lowest output in this comparison. However, it does offer a turbo-petrol engine that competes directly with the Nexon's turbo-petrol version. While the Nexon’s engine produces 10 PS more, the Basalt has an edge in torque, generating up to 35 Nm more than the Nexon.

Additionally, the Nexon stands out by offering a CNG option and a diesel engine, neither of which is available with the Citroen Basalt.

Features

Features Citroen Basalt Tata Nexon Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

Halogen fog lamps

Halogen tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

Flap-type door handles

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Welcome and goodbye animations with DRLs and tail lights

Sequential turn indicators

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

16-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Dual-tone cabin theme (based on variant)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC with rear vents

Steering mounted controls

Wireless phone charger

12V power outlet

Type-A USB phone charger

Adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

7-inch digital driver’s display

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seat

Cruise control

Panoramic sunroof

Paddle shifter (automatic)

Multi-drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.2-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Hill hold assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Hill hold assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control

ABS with EBD

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both the Citroen Basalt and Tata Nexon get LED projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Nexon also features connected LED tail lights, sequential turn indicators, and roof rails, all of which the Basalt lacks.

Inside, both the cars are provided with leatherette seat upholstery and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. The Basalt sports a dual-tone black and white dashboard, whereas the Nexon’s cabin theme varies as per the chosen variant.

The Nexon has a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display compared to the Basalt’s 7-inch unit. Additionally, the Nexon offers ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, while the Basalt provides adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats. Both cars have a wireless phone charger.

The Basalt has a 10.2-inch screen, while the Nexon features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a more powerful 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Both the Basalt and Nexon offer 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. However, the Nexon’s amenities also include a 360-degree camera and rear wipers, both of which are absent in the Basalt.

Verdict

There are two aspects where the Citroen Basalt shines is its bigger boot space and the comfortable rear seat experience, which makes it an ideal choice for families. One of its other USPs, unarguably, is its SUV-coupe design that surely sets it apart from the other cars on the road. However, the naturally aspirated engine may feel underwhelming for some drivers, so opting for the turbo-petrol variant is recommended for better performance. While it offers a decent feature set, it misses out on popular amenities like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera, which is offered by the Nexon.

The Tata Nexon is well-suited for those looking for versatility and a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel versions. It packs in a lot of features, making it a comfortable and modern choice for everyday use. Although it’s smaller than the Basalt, its relatively smaller proportions make it a perfect pick in urban driving environments. If you want a feature-rich experience and strong performance in a subcompact SUV, the Nexon is an excellent pick.

