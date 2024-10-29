All
Citroen Basalt vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Oct 29, 2024 12:20 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

With prices starting at Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), the Basalt is a rival to sub-4m SUVs, including one of the most popular models, the Tata Nexon

After being showcased as a concept in the first half of 2024, the Citroen Basalt was launched in August 2024 in India as the first SUV-coupe from the French manufacturer. While it directly rivals the Tata Curvv and compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, its pricing makes it a rival to the sub-4m SUVs as well. In this article, we compare the Basalt to the Tata Nexon to see how it stacks up against the popular Tata SUV.

Prices

Citroen Basalt

Tata Nexon

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory)

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

The base-spec variants of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Nexon are priced similarly around Rs 8 lakh. However, the fully loaded Nexon is Rs 2.23 lakh more expensive than the equivalent trim of the Citroen SUV-coupe.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Dimensions

Citroen Basalt side

Dimensions

Citroen Basalt

Tata Nexon

Difference

Length

4,352 mm

3,995 mm

+357 mm

Width

1,765 mm

1,804 mm

(-39 mm)

Height

1,593 mm

1,620 mm

(-27 mm)

Wheelbase

2,651 mm

2,498 mm

+153 mm

Boot Space

470 litres

382 litres

+88 litres

Tata Nexon side

The Citroen Basalt measures over four metres in length, making it larger than the sub-4-metre Nexon. This size difference translates to a longer wheelbase for the Basalt, contributing to a more spacious interior. However, despite its length, the Basalt has a lower height than the Nexon, which can largely be attributed to its sloping roofline. Additionally, the Basalt is narrower than the Nexon, yet it compensates for this with a larger boot space.

Powertrain Options

Citroen Basalt 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

 

Citroen Basalt 

Tata Nexon

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode)

1.5-litre diesel

Power

82 PS

110 PS

120 PS

100 PS

118 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm

170 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission*

5-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed manual

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Citroen Basalt features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which has the lowest output in this comparison. However, it does offer a turbo-petrol engine that competes directly with the Nexon's turbo-petrol version. While the Nexon’s engine produces 10 PS more, the Basalt has an edge in torque, generating up to 35 Nm more than the Nexon. 

Additionally, the Nexon stands out by offering a CNG option and a diesel engine, neither of which is available with the Citroen Basalt.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt: Which Variant Offers The Best Value For Money?

Features

Citroen Basalt interior

Features

Citroen Basalt

Tata Nexon

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Halogen fog lamps

  • Halogen tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Flap-type door handles

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Welcome and goodbye animations with DRLs and tail lights

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on variant)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 12V power outlet

  • Type-A USB phone charger

  • Adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Paddle shifter (automatic)

  • Multi-drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill hold assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control

  • ABS with EBD

  • TPMS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tata Nexon interior 

  • Both the Citroen Basalt and Tata Nexon get LED projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Nexon also features connected LED tail lights, sequential turn indicators, and roof rails, all of which the Basalt lacks.

  • Inside, both the cars are provided with leatherette seat upholstery and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. The Basalt sports a dual-tone black and white dashboard, whereas the Nexon’s cabin theme varies as per the chosen variant.

  • The Nexon has a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display compared to the Basalt’s 7-inch unit. Additionally, the Nexon offers ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, while the Basalt provides adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats. Both cars have a wireless phone charger.

  • The Basalt has a 10.2-inch screen, while the Nexon features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a more powerful 9-speaker JBL sound system.

  • Both the Basalt and Nexon offer 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. However, the Nexon’s amenities also include a 360-degree camera and rear wipers, both of which are absent in the Basalt.

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Verdict

Citroen Basalt

There are two aspects where the Citroen Basalt shines is its bigger boot space and the comfortable rear seat experience, which makes it an ideal choice for families. One of its other USPs, unarguably, is its SUV-coupe design that surely sets it apart from the other cars on the road. However, the naturally aspirated engine may feel underwhelming for some drivers, so opting for the turbo-petrol variant is recommended for better performance. While it offers a decent feature set, it misses out on popular amenities like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera, which is offered by the Nexon.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is well-suited for those looking for versatility and a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel versions. It packs in a lot of features, making it a comfortable and modern choice for everyday use. Although it’s smaller than the Basalt, its relatively smaller proportions make it a perfect pick in urban driving environments. If you want a feature-rich experience and strong performance in a subcompact SUV, the Nexon is an excellent pick.

