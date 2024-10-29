Citroen Basalt vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Comparison
Modified On Oct 29, 2024
With prices starting at Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), the Basalt is a rival to sub-4m SUVs, including one of the most popular models, the Tata Nexon
After being showcased as a concept in the first half of 2024, the Citroen Basalt was launched in August 2024 in India as the first SUV-coupe from the French manufacturer. While it directly rivals the Tata Curvv and compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, its pricing makes it a rival to the sub-4m SUVs as well. In this article, we compare the Basalt to the Tata Nexon to see how it stacks up against the popular Tata SUV.
Prices
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Nexon
|
Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh
The base-spec variants of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Nexon are priced similarly around Rs 8 lakh. However, the fully loaded Nexon is Rs 2.23 lakh more expensive than the equivalent trim of the Citroen SUV-coupe.
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Nexon
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,352 mm
|
3,995 mm
|
+357 mm
|
Width
|
1,765 mm
|
1,804 mm
|
(-39 mm)
|
Height
|
1,593 mm
|
1,620 mm
|
(-27 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2,651 mm
|
2,498 mm
|
+153 mm
|
Boot Space
|
470 litres
|
382 litres
|
+88 litres
The Citroen Basalt measures over four metres in length, making it larger than the sub-4-metre Nexon. This size difference translates to a longer wheelbase for the Basalt, contributing to a more spacious interior. However, despite its length, the Basalt has a lower height than the Nexon, which can largely be attributed to its sloping roofline. Additionally, the Basalt is narrower than the Nexon, yet it compensates for this with a larger boot space.
Powertrain Options
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode)
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
110 PS
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
Up to 205 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed manual
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
The Citroen Basalt features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which has the lowest output in this comparison. However, it does offer a turbo-petrol engine that competes directly with the Nexon's turbo-petrol version. While the Nexon’s engine produces 10 PS more, the Basalt has an edge in torque, generating up to 35 Nm more than the Nexon.
Additionally, the Nexon stands out by offering a CNG option and a diesel engine, neither of which is available with the Citroen Basalt.
Also Read: Citroen Basalt: Which Variant Offers The Best Value For Money?
Features
|
Features
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Tata Nexon
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both the Citroen Basalt and Tata Nexon get LED projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Nexon also features connected LED tail lights, sequential turn indicators, and roof rails, all of which the Basalt lacks.
-
Inside, both the cars are provided with leatherette seat upholstery and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. The Basalt sports a dual-tone black and white dashboard, whereas the Nexon’s cabin theme varies as per the chosen variant.
-
The Nexon has a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display compared to the Basalt’s 7-inch unit. Additionally, the Nexon offers ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, while the Basalt provides adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats. Both cars have a wireless phone charger.
-
The Basalt has a 10.2-inch screen, while the Nexon features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a more powerful 9-speaker JBL sound system.
-
Both the Basalt and Nexon offer 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. However, the Nexon’s amenities also include a 360-degree camera and rear wipers, both of which are absent in the Basalt.
Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared
Verdict
There are two aspects where the Citroen Basalt shines is its bigger boot space and the comfortable rear seat experience, which makes it an ideal choice for families. One of its other USPs, unarguably, is its SUV-coupe design that surely sets it apart from the other cars on the road. However, the naturally aspirated engine may feel underwhelming for some drivers, so opting for the turbo-petrol variant is recommended for better performance. While it offers a decent feature set, it misses out on popular amenities like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera, which is offered by the Nexon.
The Tata Nexon is well-suited for those looking for versatility and a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel versions. It packs in a lot of features, making it a comfortable and modern choice for everyday use. Although it’s smaller than the Basalt, its relatively smaller proportions make it a perfect pick in urban driving environments. If you want a feature-rich experience and strong performance in a subcompact SUV, the Nexon is an excellent pick.
