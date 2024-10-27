Citroen Basalt: Which Variant Offers The Best Value For Money?
Published On Oct 27, 2024 11:30 AM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt
Citroen offers the Basalt in three broad variants – You, Plus, and Max – but which one offers the best value for money? We find out
The Citroen Basalt is one of the first mass market SUV-coupes in India based on the C3 Aircross SUV. Competing in the compact SUV segment, the Basalt is available in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max, along with two engine options—a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol. Prices for the Basalt range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Let’s explore which variant of the Basalt offers the best value for money:
Our Analysis
|
Variant
|
Description
|
You
|
Choose this only if you have a tight budget and need a larger or more stylish alternative to a hatchback.
|
Plus
|
Best variant as it’s loaded with all basic amenities and gets all engine and transmission options.
|
Max
|
Looks and feels premium, making it a great choice over some lower-spec variants of compact SUVs.
Citroen Basalt Plus: The Best Variant?
Basalt Plus Variant Prices:
|
Engine & Transmission
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol MT
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Price
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, introductory, pan-India
The mid-spec Plus variant of the Citroen Basalt can be regarded as the best variant in the SUV-coupe’s lineup. With its prices starting just under Rs 10 lakh, the Basalt Plus is packed with all necessary amenities like a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, 6 airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The turbo-petrol variants also get LED projector headlights, rear defogger, and fog lights.
Also Check Out: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2024 Kia Carnival
Powertrain Options
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
110 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
190 Nm (MT)/ 250 Nm (AT)
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
The Plus is the only variant of the Basalt which gets the option of both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines.
Feature Highlights
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
As seen above, the mid-spec Plus variant of the Basalt gets a more premium LED lighting element over the base variant (limited to turbo-petrol) and though it still doesn't get alloy wheels, it is provided with full wheel covers. Inside, you get many useful features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and all four power windows. Its safety kit also includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Verdict
The mid-spec Plus variant of the Citroen Basalt offers more amenities than the similarly priced variants of some compact SUVs, including a larger touchscreen and a fully digital driver’s display. If you’re looking for something that stands out from the crowd of traditional SUVs while still providing all the essential features, the Basalt SUV-coupe is definitely worth considering.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Citroen Basalt on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful