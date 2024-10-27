Citroen Basalt: Which Variant Offers The Best Value For Money?

Published On Oct 27, 2024 11:30 AM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt

Citroen offers the Basalt in three broad variants – You, Plus, and Max – but which one offers the best value for money? We find out

The Citroen Basalt is one of the first mass market SUV-coupes in India based on the C3 Aircross SUV. Competing in the compact SUV segment, the Basalt is available in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max, along with two engine options—a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol. Prices for the Basalt range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Let’s explore which variant of the Basalt offers the best value for money:

Our Analysis

Variant Description You Choose this only if you have a tight budget and need a larger or more stylish alternative to a hatchback. Plus Best variant as it’s loaded with all basic amenities and gets all engine and transmission options. Max Looks and feels premium, making it a great choice over some lower-spec variants of compact SUVs.

Citroen Basalt Plus: The Best Variant?

Basalt Plus Variant Prices:

Engine & Transmission 1.2-litre N/A petrol MT 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.2-litre turbo-petrol AT Price Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, introductory, pan-India

The mid-spec Plus variant of the Citroen Basalt can be regarded as the best variant in the SUV-coupe’s lineup. With its prices starting just under Rs 10 lakh, the Basalt Plus is packed with all necessary amenities like a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, 6 airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The turbo-petrol variants also get LED projector headlights, rear defogger, and fog lights.

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT)/ 250 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Plus is the only variant of the Basalt which gets the option of both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines.

Feature Highlights

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlights with LED DRLs (turbo)

Halogen tail lights

Fog lights (turbo)

16-inch steel wheels with wheel cover Dual-tone white and black cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Front armrest (turbo)

Rear armrest with cup holders 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with Rear AC vents (turbo)

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry

All four power windows with one touch auto-down function

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto-fold ORVMs (turbo)

Day/Night IRVM 10.2-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

ABS with EBD

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

As seen above, the mid-spec Plus variant of the Basalt gets a more premium LED lighting element over the base variant (limited to turbo-petrol) and though it still doesn't get alloy wheels, it is provided with full wheel covers. Inside, you get many useful features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and all four power windows. Its safety kit also includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Verdict

The mid-spec Plus variant of the Citroen Basalt offers more amenities than the similarly priced variants of some compact SUVs, including a larger touchscreen and a fully digital driver’s display. If you’re looking for something that stands out from the crowd of traditional SUVs while still providing all the essential features, the Basalt SUV-coupe is definitely worth considering.

