Citroen Basalt vs Key Rivals: Price Comparison
The Citroen Basalt undercuts its key rivals by a big margin
The Citroen Basalt has already gone on sale in India starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). The Basalt is one of the first mass-market SUV-coupes in the country and it is based on the Citroen C3 Aircross. Let’s have a look at how the Basalt fares against its key rivals – Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder – in terms of prices.
Petrol Manual
|
Citroen Basalt
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
You - Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Plus - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
E - Rs 11 lakh
|
HTE - Rs 10.90 lakh
|
Sigma - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
E - Rs 11.14 lakh
|
Plus Turbo - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Max Turbo - Rs 12.28 lakh
|
EX - Rs 12.21 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Delta - Rs 12.20 lakh
|
S - Rs 12.81 lakh
Takeaways
-
The starting price of the Citroen Basalt is around Rs 3 lakh less than the starting price of all other compact SUVs in this comparison. The Toyota Hyryder here has the highest access point at Rs 11.14 lakh.
-
Even the mid-spec Plus variant of the Basalt undercuts all of its rivals here by over Rs 1 lakh. By saving Rs 1 lakh compared to other SUVs, you get a large 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, and one-touch auto-down for all four power windows.
-
By paying up to Rs 50,000 extra over the entry-level variants of other compact SUVs, you can also opt for the Plus Turbo variant. This variant additionally gets LED projector headlights and front fog lights.
-
The top-spec Max variant of the Basalt competes directly with the second-base variants of the Creta, Seltos, and Grand Vitara, as they are closely priced. At this price point, the Basalt Max Turbo stands out as a better-equipped option, featuring amenities like automatic AC, wireless phone charger , and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.
-
At this price point, the Creta EX and Seltos HTK get smaller 8-inch screens, while the Grand Vitara gets an even smaller 7-inch screen.
-
In terms of safety, all three SUVs here (except Grand Vitara and Hyryder) get 6 airbags as standard. The safety features offered as standard on these SUVs also include electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. The Grand Vitara, Basalt, and Seltos also get a rear parking camera.
-
The second-from-base S variant of the Toyota Hyryder is Rs 53,000 more expensive than the top-spec Max turbo variant of the Basalt. The Hyrder S gets LED headlights, a 9-inch touchscreen, and a 4-speaker sound system. Its safety kit also includes dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.
-
The Basalt here comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS/115 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol [110 PS/190 Nm (MT)]. The former comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the latter is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos here get the same 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. The Creta gets a 6-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the Seltos additionally also comes with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal). However, there's a huge price gap between the higher-spec variants of the Basalt and the corresponding variants of the Seltos with iMT gearbox.
-
The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, on the other hand, also get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (104 PS/137 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Basalt Turbo here gets an advantage as it not only makes slightly more power, but also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.
Petrol Automatic
|
Basalt
|
Creta
|
Seltos
|
Grand Vitara
|
Hyryder
|
Plus Turbo AT - Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Max Turbo AT - Rs 13.62 lakh
|
Delta AT - Rs 13.60 lakh
|
S AT - Rs 14.01 lakh
|
S(O) CVT - Rs 15.86 lakh
|
HTK+ CVT - Rs 15.42 lakh
|
Zeta AT - Rs 15.41 lakh
|
G AT - Rs 15.69 lakh
Takeaways
-
The Delta automatic variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara is priced closest to the top-spec Max turbo automatic variant of the Citroen Basalt.
-
After the Grand Vitara, the Hyrder’s mid-spec S automatic variant is closest to the Max turbo variant of the Basalt, with Hydyer being expensive by around Rs 40,000.
-
The Basalt, Grand Vitara, and Hyryder come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options.
-
The entry-level automatic variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are over Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the top-spec automatic variant of the Citroen Basalt.
-
Unlike the Basalt, Grand Vitara, and Hyryder, the automatic variants of the Creta and Seltos here use a CVT automatic gearbox.
-
It is also important to note that the Basalt automatic has the highest 205 Nm among all other compact SUVs here.
All prices are ex-showroom
