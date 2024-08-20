The Citroen Basalt has already gone on sale in India starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). The Basalt is one of the first mass-market SUV-coupes in the country and it is based on the Citroen C3 Aircross. Let’s have a look at how the Basalt fares against its key rivals – Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder – in terms of prices.

The starting price of the Citroen Basalt is around Rs 3 lakh less than the starting price of all other compact SUVs in this comparison. The Toyota Hyryder here has the highest access point at Rs 11.14 lakh.

By paying up to Rs 50,000 extra over the entry-level variants of other compact SUVs, you can also opt for the Plus Turbo variant. This variant additionally gets LED projector headlights and front fog lights.

Even the mid-spec Plus variant of the Basalt undercuts all of its rivals here by over Rs 1 lakh. By saving Rs 1 lakh compared to other SUVs, you get a large 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, and one-touch auto-down for all four power windows.

The top-spec Max variant of the Basalt competes directly with the second-base variants of the Creta, Seltos, and Grand Vitara, as they are closely priced. At this price point, the Basalt Max Turbo stands out as a better-equipped option, featuring amenities like automatic AC, wireless phone charger , and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

At this price point, the Creta EX and Seltos HTK get smaller 8-inch screens, while the Grand Vitara gets an even smaller 7-inch screen.

In terms of safety, all three SUVs here (except Grand Vitara and Hyryder) get 6 airbags as standard. The safety features offered as standard on these SUVs also include electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. The Grand Vitara, Basalt, and Seltos also get a rear parking camera.

The second-from-base S variant of the Toyota Hyryder is Rs 53,000 more expensive than the top-spec Max turbo variant of the Basalt. The Hyrder S gets LED headlights, a 9-inch touchscreen, and a 4-speaker sound system. Its safety kit also includes dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.