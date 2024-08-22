Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Exterior And Interior Design Comparison

Published On Aug 22, 2024 10:44 AM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt shares a lot of design similarities with the C3 Aircross both inside and out, but has its shares of unique touches too

The Citroen Basalt was recently launched in India as an SUV-coupe, starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Basalt is the fifth offering from Citroen in India and it is based on the C3 Aircross compact SUV. Let’s see how Citroen's SUV-coupe looks in comparison to the C3 Aircross.

Front

The fascia of both Basalt and C3 Aircross here looks identical. They both get a split-grille setup and V-shaped LED DRLs. Even the bumper design and positioning of the fog lamps are the same on both Citroen offerings.

However, the headlights on the Basalt are LED projector units, while on the C3 Aircross they are halogens. Note that Citroen has already showcased the updated version of the C3 Aircross with LED headlight setup, which will be launched soon.

Side

This is the angle from which the Basalt looks completely different from the C3 Aircross, thanks to its coupe roofline. The C3 Aircross, on the other hand, carries a traditional SUV silhouette. However, both SUVs feature flap-style door handles and cladding along the sides and wheel arches.

What else makes Basalt look different from the side are its alloy wheels, which are different in design. However, the size of alloys on the Basalt is 16-inch, whereas the C3 Aircross gets a bigger size than those on the Basalt. Also, the Basalt here gets squared wheel arches, whereas the C3 Aircross gets circular wheel arches.

Rear

At rear, the Basalt gets wraparound tail lights which look sleeker in comparison to the C-shaped tail lights on the C3 Aircross. The tail light setup however on both are halogens and not LEDs.

Both Basalt and C3 Aircross here also get a blacked out bumper and an integrated silver skid plate.

Interior

The dashboard layout in the Citroen Basalt is identical to that of the Citroen C3 Aircross. Even the design of the AC vents and centre console is mirrored here. The seats on both Basalt and C3 Aircross are upholstered in white leatherette.

In terms of features, both get a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, all-four power windows, and a 6-speaker sound system. However the Basalt here additionally gets automatic AC, and wireless phone charger. These additional features will also be offered with the updated C3 Aircross soon.

When it comes to rear seat experience, the Basalt offers a unique feature called adjustable thigh support, which is not present in the C3 Aircross.

The safety kit also differs on both SUVs, where the Basalt gets 6 airbags as standard, the C3 Aircross currently only comes with dual front airbags. The common kit on both SUVs include electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Options

Citroen offers the Basalt with two petrol engine options, meanwhile the C3 Aircross can only be had with a single turbo-petrol engine. Their specifications are as follows:

Specifications Citroen Basalt Citroen C3 Aircross Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT)/ 205 Nm (AT) 190 Nm (MT)/ 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18 kmpl 19.5kmpl (MT)/18.7 kmpl (AT) 18.5 kmpl (MT)/17.6 kmpl (AT)

Price Range

Citroen Basalt Citroen C3 Aircross Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh (introductory) Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.91 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These prices are exclusive of the dual-tone variants

The Citroen Basalt is a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while it can also be regarded as a stylish alternative to the compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and of course, the Citroen C3 Aircross.

