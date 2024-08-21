The Citroen Basalt is the fifth offering from the French automaker in India which was recently launched in the compact SUV space. The Basalt is an SUV-coupe based on the C3 Aircross, and it takes on the SUVs like Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq as well. Here’s how the Basalt fares against some of its rivals in terms of prices.

NA - Naturally Aspirated Engine

1.0 - 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

By paying Rs 90,000 extra over the Basalt Plus, you can opt for the entry-level Classic variant of the Skoda Kushaq. The base-spec Kushaq gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen with wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but it gets 2 extra speakers over the Basalt Plus.

The Astor also gets a 10.1-inch screen as standard, but it doesn’t support wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both Astor’s base-spec Sprint and Basalt’s Plus variant also get a 4-speaker sound system. The C3 Aircross, on the other hand, doesn’t even get an infotainment screen.

The mid-spec Plus variant of the Citroen Basalt is almost equally priced as those of the entry-level variants of the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross. Here, the Basalt offers a large 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, and one-touch auto-down for all four power windows.

The base-spec Citroen Basalt undercuts the entry-level variants of all compact SUVs by up to Rs 4 lakh. It even undercuts the base-spec variant of the Citroen C3 Aircross by Rs 2 lakh. The MG Astor’s base-spec Sprint variant also starts Rs 2 lakh higher than that of the Basalt.

Now coming to the top-spec Max turbo variant of the Basalt, it is almost similarly priced as the Citroen’s top-spec 5-seater max variant. The feature list on both SUVs include a 10.2-inch screen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a 6-speaker sound system. The Basalt however additionally gets wireless phone charger and auto AC. These additional features will also be available with the C3 Aircross soon.

On other hand, the entry-level variant of the Volkswagen Taigun gets almost the same features as the Kushaq’s Classic variant, including a 7-inch touchscreen and a 6-speaker sound system.

The entry-level SV variant of the Honda Elevate is highly equipped compared to those of other compact SUVs. It gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, push-button start/stop, automatic AC, and telescopic and tilt adjustable steering wheel. However, it still doesn’t get an infotainment screen which is a big miss here considering some of its rivals already get that on a lower price point, including Basalt.

Then comes Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun, and their entry-level variants are positioned between Plus and Max turbo-petrol variants of the Basalt.

If you are looking for more space, you can choose the Plus 7-seater and Max 7-seater variants of the C3 Aircross, by paying a premium of up to Rs 47,000 over the corresponding Plus and Max variants of the Basalt.

By paying Rs 43,000 and Rs 61,000 extra over the top-spec Basalt, you can opt for the one-above-base variants of the Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq, respectively.

Comparing the V variant of the Elevate with the Max variant of the Basalt, the latter comes out to be a better equipped SUV, as it gets a larger touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, and it also gets a rear parking camera.

The Onyx variant of the Kushaq also falls behind the Kushaq with a smaller 7-inch screen, an analog cluster, and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

When it comes to engine, the Basalt comes with the choice of two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS/115 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol [110 PS/190 Nm (MT)]. The former comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the latter is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.