Citroen Basalt Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

We decided to put the Basalt’s turbo-petrol unit with the 6-speed automatic through our usual efficiency run to see if it can match Citroen’s claim of 18.7 kmpl

The Citroen Basalt was launched in India as a unique proposition in the crowded compact SUV segment. It gets two engine options, including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110 PS/ up to 205 Nm). The turbo-petrol engine is available with two gearbox options: a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed automatic. We tested the latter to find out its real-world fuel efficiency and check how true it stays to the carmaker’s claims.

Citroen Basalt Technical Details

Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 110 PS Torque 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Claimed fuel efficiency 18.7 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 13.12 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 18.83 kmpl

While the Basalt turbo-petrol with the automatic gearbox fell way short of its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city, it beat the claimed figure by a small margin on the highway runs.

Let’s see how it performs in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 15.46 kmpl 16.98 kmpl 14.19 kmpl

If you plan on driving the Basalt’s turbo variants primarily within the city, expect it to return around 14 kmpl. For those frequently travelling on highways, fuel efficiency will likely go up by almost 3 kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency to hover around the 15 kmpl mark.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own a Basalt with the turbo-petrol automatic combo, drop your findings in the comments below. We would love to hear from you.

