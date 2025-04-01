2025 Kia Carens: Top 5 Things You Need To Know Ahead Of Its Expected Debut In April

The new Carens will get multiple design revisions inside and out, but will likely share the powertrain options with the existing model

The new Kia Carens is expected to make its debut in April 2025 on our shores. We had already informed you earlier that Kia will continue to sell the existing model alongside the updated Carens. Given its imminent debut, we present to you the top five things you need to know about the new Carens MPV, starting with something that seems obvious:

No Expected Powertrain Changes

We don’t expect Kia to offer the new Carens with any powertrain revisions over the current-spec model. The latter’s technical specifications are as follows:

Specifications 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT^, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

^iMT- Intelligent Manual Transmission (clutchless manual)

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Carens, for now, also comes with three drive modes with the automatic variants: Normal, Eco, and Sport.

A Fresh Exterior Design

Kia will provide the 2025 Carens with an updated fascia, which will give it a fresh pair of headlights and revised LED DRLs, along with a tweaked front bumper. While there won’t be any change in the silhouette of the MPV, it will likely come with a redesigned set of alloy wheels and updated LED tail lights with an illuminated centre strip.

Expected Cabin Updates

Current-spec Carens' cabin image used for reference purposes only

The updated Carens is expected to get some major changes to its cabin that includes redesigned AC vents, a fresh centre console, and it might also be offered with a different colour seat upholstery. Kia, however, is expected to carry on with the same 3-spoke steering wheel on the new Carens as well. Like the existing model, it’s likely to be offered with both 6- and 7-seater options.

Also Read: Take A Look At All Cars Launched In March 2025

What About Its Features?

The 2025 Carens is expected to share many of its amenities with the existing version, including ventilated front seats and wireless phone charger. It could also get dual 12.3-inch displays as prevalent on the new Kia Syros along with a panoramic sunroof as well. The 6-seater version of the Carens could also get rear ventilated seats for added comfort.

Its safety kit will likely include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. Previously spotted test mules also hint at the provision of a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

How Much Will It Cost?

The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a premium rival to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6 as well as the Toyota Rumion, while serving as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross along with the Maruti Invicto.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.