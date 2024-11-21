Citroen Aircross Disappoints With A 0-star Rating In Latin NCAP Crash Tests

The footwell area and bodyshell of the Citroen Aircross, however, were rated as stable and were deemed to be capable of withstanding further loadings

The Citroen C3 Aircross, now called just the ‘Aircross’, was recently crash-tested by Latin NCAP and received disappointing results, earning a 0-star safety rating. The test was conducted on the Brazilian-spec model, and these results do not apply to the India-spec Aircross. The Brazilian version scored poorly mainly due to the absence of key safety features, such as 6 airbags and driver assistance systems like lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning.

However, given that the bodyshell of the SUV has been rated as stable, the structure of the Aircross is not weak and it should be able to prevent any major impact to the vehicle in an unfortunate scenario like a car crash. Let’s have a look at the results in detail.

Adult Occupant Protection

The Citroen Aircross scored 33.01 percent (13.20) in adult occupant protection. This includes the overall scores from both frontal and side-impact crash tests.

Front Impact

The driver and passenger’s head and neck got ‘good’ protection, while the driver's chest showed ‘marginal’ protection and the passenger chest showed ‘weak’ protection. The knees of both the front occupants showed ‘marginal’ protection mainly due to the interior components behind the fascia of the vehicle. Driver and passenger's left tibias showed ‘adequate’ protection, while passenger’s right tibia showed ‘good’ protection. Both the footwell area and bodyshell integrity of the Citroen Aircross, however, were rated as ‘stable’ and can withstand further loadings.

Side Impact

The head, abdomen and pelvis protection was ‘good’, while chest protection was ‘adequate’.

Side Pole Test

The side pole test was not performed as the Brazilian-spec Aircross doesn’t get side and curtain airbags.

Child Occupant Protection

The Aircross got 11.37 percent in child occupant protection. Here’s its breakdown:

Frontal Impact

For the 3-year-old child, rearward facing child seats were installed via ISOFIX anchorages. It was capable of preventing head exposure and offered ‘good’ protection to the child. The rearward facing child seats were also installed for the 18-month old child, and the restraint system prevented the head exposure offering full protection showing slightly higher chest deceleration.

Side Impact

Both CRSs offered full protection. The car has ISOFIX anchorages as standard, however, its marking does not meet Latin NCAP criteria as per the reports.

Pedestrian Protection

The car provided ‘marginal’ and ‘adequate’ protection in most head impact areas. Some areas towards the windshield and A-pillar showed ‘weak’ and ‘poor’ protection. For the upper leg, protection was ‘weak’ along the borders but improved to ‘good’ in a small central section. The lower leg demonstrated ‘good’ protection.

Safety Assist

Since the Citroen Aircross doesn’t come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, only the ESC (electronic stability control) test was performed. The Aircross scored 34.88 percent (15 points) in this test.

The car offers ESC as standard. The moose test performance reached a maximum speed of up to 85 km/h without failures.

Safety Features On Offer

The Brazilian-spec version of the Aircross comes with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It also gets 3-point seatbelts for all seats.

In comparison, the India-spec Aircross SUV gets all safety features mentioned above, but it additionally comes with 6 airbags and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard.

Price Range And Rivals

In Brazil, the Citroen Aircross is priced between 115,990 Brazilian Real and 138,590 Brazilian Real (Rs 16.94 lakh and Rs 20.24 lakh in INR). In India, it is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

