Nissan Magnite Old vs New: Design Differences Explained

The design changes on the 2024 Magnite are subtle, however it now looks and feels better than its previous counterpart

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is now on sale featuring subtle design updates and some new features. Over its previous counterpart, the 2024 Magnite also offers more standard safety features. Here’s how different the Magnite facelift looks compared to its predecessor.

Front

At the first glance, you will notice that the changes are subtle and the 2024 Magnite still has a lot of resemblance to its older version. However, it now gets a bigger grille with larger chrome surrounds, redesigned front bumper, and tweaked internal lighting elements in the LED tail lights. The fog lights have also been repositioned slightly towards the centre.

Side

The 2024 Magnite looks very similar to its previous version from the side, except for its newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Both versions of the Magnite feature chrome door handles, blacked-out OVRMs (outside rearview mirrors), silver-finished roof rails, and silver cladding on the doors. The positioning of the 'Magnite' badge on the upper part of the fender is also unchanged.

Rear

Overall, both versions of the Nissan Magnite look the same from the rear, however the tail lights on the 2024 Magnite have been revised with new LED lighting elements. Also, these tail lights are connected by a chrome strip, unlike those on the previous version of the SUV. The rest of the design is the same with a black bumper with silver skid plate.

Interior

Unlike the all black interiors on the pre-facelifted version, the 2024 Nissan Magnite comes with dual-tone orange and black cabin theme. The dashboard layout however remains identical in both old and new versions of the Nissan SUV. Nissan has also used leatherette materials extensively on the steering wheel, gear lever, dashboard elements, doors and the parking brake lever tip for the 2024 Magnite.

The 2024 Magnite features black leatherette seat upholstery along with orange stitching. The old Magnite used to get semi-leatherette seat upholstery.

In terms of features, the 2024 Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger as before. However now it additionally gets auto-dimming IRVM, 4-colour ambient lighting, and remote engine start. The safety has also been improved as the new Magnite now offers 6 airbags as standard. A 360-degree camera was already offered with the previous version of the Magnite.

Powertrain Options

Nissan is offering the Magnite facelift with the same powertrain options as before. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Price Range & Rivals

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue.

