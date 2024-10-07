All
Nissan Magnite Facelift Base Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Oct 07, 2024 12:08 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

The new Magnite’s base variant comes with basic equipment like halogen headlights, manual AC and six airbags but fails to get a music system

Nissan Magnite facelift base 'Visia' variant explained in images

The Nissan Magnite facelift was recently launched in 6 broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. Prices of this facelifted subcompact SUV range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Let us take a look at the base-spec ‘Visia’ variant with the help of 10 images:

Front

Nissan Magnite Visia gets halogen headlights

The Magnite facelift's Visia variant features halogen headlights and a black front bumper, but it does not include fog lamps or boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Instead, it has chrome elements in place of the LED DRLs. The grille is similar to the top variant with two C-shaped chrome accents on either side and a glossy black surround.

Side

Nissan Magnite Visia gets 16-inch steel wheels without covers

In profile, the Magnite Visia variant has 16-inch steel wheels without covers and functional roof rails (with 50 kg load-carrying capacity) finished in silver. The turn indicators are mounted on the front fenders. The ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) are body-coloured, while the door handles have a chrome finish. The doors get a black cladding and there is also a black cladding running across the car. 

Rear

Nissan Magnite Visia rear

The Magnite Visia comes with wraparound halogen tail lights. It has a black bumper and a body-coloured roof spoiler. That said, there is no rear wiper or washer available with this variant.

Also See: Nissan Magnite Old vs New: Design Differences Explained

Interior, Features and Safety

Nissan Magnite Visia gets silver fabric upholstery on doorpads

The cabin has an all-black theme and the doorpads have a silver-finished fabric upholstery. The seats have black fabric upholstery with silver accents. It also gets cabin lamps for both front and rear passengers.

Nissan Magnite Visia gets black interior theme

This variant does not come with any music system but gets a manual AC. It also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and a day-night IRVM (inside rearview mirror).

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant centre console

The centre console comes with two bottle holders and a small storage space, but there is no centre armrest available for front passengers. The rear passengers, however, get a centre armrest with two cupholders. Nissan has provided it with 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and it also comes with adjustable headrests for all seats save for the middle rear occupant.

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant gets a rear centre armrest

In terms of other features, the Visia variant gets all four power windows, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a PM2.5 air filter.

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant gets a day/night IRVM

The Magnite Visia’s safety net includes six airbags (as standard), hill start assist, seatbelt reminder for all seats and a traction control system. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain and Colour Options Explained

Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant gets silver roof rails

The Nissan Magnite Visia is offered with only the naturally aspirated engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

72 PS

Torque

96 Nm

Transmission*

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Claimed Mileage

19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.7 kmpl (AMT)

*MT = Manual Transmission, AMT = Automated Manual Transmission

Some other variants of the Magnite facelift also come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/up to 160 Nm) which gets an option of a 5-speed manual or a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

Price and Rivals

Nissan Magnite facelift Visia variant

The Nissan Magnite Visia variant is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.60 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also locks horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

