Published On Jan 15, 2024 04:51 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The one-above-base Sonet HTK gets a few key comfort and convenience features, along with a beefier safety kit

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We previously brought to you the Sonet’s top-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants in detailed images prior to its launch, we have now got our hands on the images of its second-from-base HTK variant.

Exterior

Up front, the facelifted SUV’s HTK variant gets the freshly designed grille with a chrome surround. Kia has used halogen headlights instead of LEDs for this variant and has also skipped out on providing it with LED DRLs (although the outline is still very much present). Moving down towards the bumper, you can notice the revised air dam and the provision of front parking sensors as well.

The major giveaway elements of the HTK’s lower-spec nature are the body-coloured door handles, turn indicators on the front fenders instead of on the ORVMs, and the stylised wheel caps for the 16-inch wheels.

At the rear, it has the connected tail lamp setup but without fully illuminating the centre portion. Here also you can notice the tweaked bumper with a chunky silver skid plate.

Interior

Its cabin features a grey fabric upholstery and an all-black theme with bits of silver splashed around in places such as on the steering wheel and doors, and around the AC vents as well. The Sonet HTK gets a single-piece bench for the rear seat without a headrest for the rear centre passenger and even the rear armrest has been omitted. However, it does come with a total of three Type-C charging ports (1 in the front and 2 in the back).

Features And Safety Tech

Even though it’s a lower-spec variant, the carmaker has equipped it with an 8-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 6-speaker music system. The Sonet HTK also gets rear sunshades, steering-mounted controls, and all four power windows.

In terms of safety features, the Sonet HTK is loaded with six airbags, a reversing camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and even vehicle stability management (VSM).

What About Powertrain Choices?

Kia is offering the Sonet HTK with only two powertrain choices: a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/ 115 Nm) with a 5-speed MT, and a 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/ 250 Nm) with a 6-speed MT.

We have already covered the other variant-wise engine-gearbox options of the Sonet in our detailed story to help you pick the right variant of your choice.

Prices And Competitors

The new Kia Sonet is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh, but for the Sonet HTK in particular, you’re looking at Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 10.39 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover SUV.

