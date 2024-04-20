Published On Apr 20, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashein for Kia Sonet

The HTE (O) variant of the Sonet has made the sunroof more accessible to a wider spectrum of buyers.

Kia recently introduced two new optional variants for the Sonet, the HTE (O) and HTK (O). In this report we are going to take you through the HTE (O) variant of the Sonet, which is based on the base HTE variant but comes with more features, including a sunroof and a sunglasses holder.

Here’s how it looks.

Design

Since it is based on the entry-level HTE variant, it misses out on the piano black finish on the grille. You get basic halogen headlights and will also miss out on the DRLs which are available on the higher variants. The bumper gets a silver skid plate which brings a bit of ruggedness to the subcompact SUV.

Come to the sides and you will see that the Sonet gets body-coloured door handles and 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers. The higher variants get dual tone alloy wheels.

Viewing it from the rear, you get to see the halogen tail lamps, which are connected, but miss out on illumination for the centre part.

Interior

Step inside the Sonet and you will see the all-black cabin with fabric upholstery. For contrast, it gets silver inserts on the AC vents, steering wheel and the lower centre console. The HTE (O) variant misses out on an infotainment system, which you get from the HTK variant onward. You will have to spend extra if you wish to get a music system installed.

Features

Since it is based on the entry-level HTE variant, it does not get a lot of features. However, it gets a sunroof and a sunglasses holder now, which makes the cabin feel slightly upmarket. Other than the two new features, you get all the essential features such as manual AC, front power windows, central locking, 12v power socket, rear AC vents and USB Type-C charging outlets for the rear passengers.

In terms of safety features, you get six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain

The new HTE (O) variant gets the option of both petrol and diesel engines. It gets the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine making 82 PS and 115 Nm, teamed with a 5-speed manual; and the diesel engine with the familiar 1.5-litre unit making 116 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual. The higher variants of the Sonet also get the option of a more powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Price and Competition

The Kia Sonet HTE (O) variant is priced at Rs 8.19 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 10 lakh for the diesel variant (ex-showroom). The Sonet rivals the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend)

