The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will likely be launched on August 1

The Nissan X-Trail is on its way back to the Indian market and it will be here next month in its fourth-generation avatar. The full-size SUV has already been showcased and its prices are expected to be announced on August 1. It will now be Nissan’s second product after the Magnite, and if you are interested in purchasing the X-Trail, have a look at its design and features through this detailed gallery.

Front

Upfront, the X-Trail gets a V-shaped grille, similar to the Nissan Kicks. The grille has chrome surrounds and houses horizontal slats finished in black.

It gets rectangular-ish housing for the headlamps which are placed under the LED DRLs and indicators.

It gets a sleek bumper finished in back and a dark silver skid plate.

Side

On the profile, you get an idea about the length of this SUV that is almost 4.7m long, and you see that it has a traditional SUV shape. The ORVMs are finished in body colour, there is a chrome strip running from the A-pillar to the rear spoiler, and it gets cladding under the doors.

The X-Trail comes with stylish 20-inch alloy wheels, finished in a silver shade.

Rear

The rear end has an almost flat design with wraparound LED tail lights. The Nissan logo is finished in grey with a chrome X-Trail badging.

The X-Trail gets a big rear bumper, which houses a chunky grey skid plate.

Powertrain

Nissan has packed the X-Trail with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which is paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system. This setup makes 163 PS and 300 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT in a front-wheel-drive setup.

Dashboard

The X-Trail has a pretty simple dashboard design with soft touch padding and chrome elements. The cabin has a black base theme with some grey elements for contrast, and brown soft touch materials on the upper part of the dashboard and on the door pads. The dashboard houses two screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), and you also get some gloss black elements in the centre console.

Features

In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters.

In terms of passenger safety, it gets up to 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Front Row Seats

The X-Trail gets fabric seats which come in a black and grey dual tone shade. The driver seat does get height adjustment, but the adjustment is manual and not powered.

Second Row Seats

The second row gets a similar treatment as the front ones, but they get slightly less support. These seats come with sliding and recline functions.

Third Row Seats

The last row of the X-Trail provides seating for two. Both passengers get adjustable headrests, and cupholders on either side.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Nissan X-Trail is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), as it will be launched in India as a CBU (completely built-up) import. The Nissan SUV will be a rival to the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.

