Check Out The 2024 Nissan Magnite N-Connecta Variant In These Real-life Images

Modified On Oct 14, 2024 12:13 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

It’s from the N-Connecta variant that the Magnite gets more premium design touches, including 16-inch alloy wheels and LED DRLs

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant explained in 12 real-life images

The Nissan Magnite facelift was recently launched with six variants on offer, prices of which start from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While all the variants are decently loaded, the mid-spec N-Connecta variant gets some premium features including a 7-inch driver’s display and LED DRLs. Let us take a look at this variant with the help of 12 real-life images.

Front

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant does not get fog lamps

The N-Connecta variant of the Nissan Magnite features halogen headlights and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The grille has a honeycomb design, similar to other variants, with two C-shaped chrome accents on the sides. Additionally, there’s a silver skid plate at the bottom of the bumper. 

Side

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels

The N-Connecta variant includes 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and black body cladding with silver elements on the doors. It also has chrome door handles, turn indicators on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and silver roof rails.

Rear

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta rear

The rear features a black bumper with a silver skid plate and halogen tail lights. It also comes with a rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

Interior and Features

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant gets soft-touch leatherette material on dashboard
Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant gets fabric material on doorpads

The facelifted Magnite’s N-Connecta variant has an all-black theme with silver inserts spread across the cabin. This variant has soft-touch leatherette materials on the dashboard, while the doorpads have fabric inserts finished in silver.

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant dashboard

The centre console features two cupholders, a gear lever with a silver surround, and a centre armrest for the front passengers with a fabric upholstery. It also has a parking brake with a chrome tip.

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant 7-inch driver's display
Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant 8-inch touchscreen

In terms of features, the Magnite N-Connecta has an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also has auto AC with rear vents and a PM2.5 air filter, push-button start/stop, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), and steering-mounted audio and cruise controls.

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant gets rear AC vents
Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant gets an auto-dimming IRVM

Its safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a reverse parking camera, and reverse parking sensors. It also has a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and gets 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. 

Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite facelift N-Connecta variant gets 336 litres of boot space

The N-Connecta variant of the facelifted Nissan Magnite is offered with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

Transmission*

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT^

5-speed MT/ CVT*

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

Nissan Magnite facelift key fob

Prices of the Nissan Magnite N-Connecta range between Rs 7.86 lakh and Rs 10.34 lakh. However, other variants of the Nissan SUV are priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh. The 2024 Nissan Magnite rivals the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. It can also be considered a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Source: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

