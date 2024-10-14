Check Out The 2024 Nissan Magnite N-Connecta Variant In These Real-life Images

Modified On Oct 14, 2024 12:13 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

It’s from the N-Connecta variant that the Magnite gets more premium design touches, including 16-inch alloy wheels and LED DRLs

The Nissan Magnite facelift was recently launched with six variants on offer, prices of which start from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While all the variants are decently loaded, the mid-spec N-Connecta variant gets some premium features including a 7-inch driver’s display and LED DRLs. Let us take a look at this variant with the help of 12 real-life images.

Front

The N-Connecta variant of the Nissan Magnite features halogen headlights and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The grille has a honeycomb design, similar to other variants, with two C-shaped chrome accents on the sides. Additionally, there’s a silver skid plate at the bottom of the bumper.

Side

The N-Connecta variant includes 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and black body cladding with silver elements on the doors. It also has chrome door handles, turn indicators on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and silver roof rails.

Rear

The rear features a black bumper with a silver skid plate and halogen tail lights. It also comes with a rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

Interior and Features

The facelifted Magnite’s N-Connecta variant has an all-black theme with silver inserts spread across the cabin. This variant has soft-touch leatherette materials on the dashboard, while the doorpads have fabric inserts finished in silver.

The centre console features two cupholders, a gear lever with a silver surround, and a centre armrest for the front passengers with a fabric upholstery. It also has a parking brake with a chrome tip.

In terms of features, the Magnite N-Connecta has an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also has auto AC with rear vents and a PM2.5 air filter, push-button start/stop, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), and steering-mounted audio and cruise controls.

Its safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a reverse parking camera, and reverse parking sensors. It also has a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and gets 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Powertrain Options

The N-Connecta variant of the facelifted Nissan Magnite is offered with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission* 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT^ 5-speed MT/ CVT*

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Nissan Magnite N-Connecta range between Rs 7.86 lakh and Rs 10.34 lakh. However, other variants of the Nissan SUV are priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh. The 2024 Nissan Magnite rivals the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. It can also be considered a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Source: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

