2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Punch: Specifications Comparison

Although the Magnite and Punch are not direct rivals, the similar feature suite and pricing make them comparable

The Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch are priced similarly, and while they belong to different segments, their price and equipment make them comparable. The Nissan Magnite got a facelift recently and the Punch got updated with a few new features. So, let us compare these two models and see which is a better option for you:

Prices

Model Price 2024 Nissan Magnite Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory) Tata Punch Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh

The prices of the base variants of both models differ by Rs 14,000, while the Punch’s top variant is Rs 1.35 lakh more affordable than the facelifted Magnite’s. However, the prices of the Magnite are introductory and are expected to be increased in a couple of months.

Dimensions

Parameters 2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Punch Difference Length 3,994 mm 3,827 mm +167 mm Width 1,758 mm 1,742 mm +16 mm Height 1,572 mm 1,615 mm (-43 mm) Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,445 mm +55 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm 187 mm 18 mm

Both the Nissan Magnite and the Tata Punch are sub-4m SUVs, however, the Magnite is 167 mm longer than the Tata’s micro SUV. It is also wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Punch, which can result in better rear seat space, but the Tata SUV is one which is taller.

Powertrain Options

2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Punch Engine Option 1-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG Power 72 PS 100 PS 86 PS 73 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) 113 Nm 103 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

*MT = Manual Transmission; AMT = Automated Manual Transmission; CVT = Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

Both SUVs come with naturally aspirated petrol engines, however, the Punch has a bigger unit which produces more power and torque. The transmission options are the same for both naturally aspirated petrol offerings.

However, the Magnite also comes with a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets the option of a CVT automatic along with a manual transmission.. The Punch, on the other hand, offers a CNG-powertrain that produces 73 PS and 103 Nm, mated exclusively with a manual transmission.

Features

Features 2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Punch Exterior Auto LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

ORVM-mounted turn indicators Auto-halogen projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

ORVM-mounted turn indicators Interior Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

4-colour ambient lighting

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Push button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Type-C USB chargers for front and second-row

PM2.5 air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM Semi-digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Push button start/stop

Auto-down driver power window

Anti-glare IRVM

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Puddle lamps Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

360-degree camera

Traction control system

Hill start assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain sensing wipers

ISOFIX child seat mounts

The Magnite has projector-LED headlights while the Punch comes with a projector halogen setup. Common features include LED DRLs, LED tail lights and fog lamps.

Inside, the Magnite and Punch both come with a dual-tone interior theme. However, the Magnite gets leatherette seats while the Punch has fabric seats. Magnite also gets more premium interiors with leatherette padding on doors and steering wheel.

The feature suite of both SUVs includes common features like auto AC with rear vents, height-adjustable driver’s seat and wireless phone charger. The Magnite offers a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display and an auto-dimming IRVM over the Punch, while the Punch gets a single-pane sunroof over the Magnite.

The Punch also gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen compared to the Magnite’s 8-inch unit.

In terms of safety, the Magnite is better equipped as it gets 6 airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera in the higher trims. Punch, on the other hand, still comes with dual-front airbags.

Verdict

The Nissan Magnite makes more sense for those who are looking for a bigger car on a budget. It has an updated design and a more premium cabin and comes with decent features and a better safety package. Its bigger size also makes it more suitable for a family of 5.

The Punch, on the other hand, is better for those who want a better infotainment package at the same price, and while it does miss out on a few safety features, it makes up for it with its 5-star crash test safety rating. While it is not suitable for a bigger family, its lower prices make it more suitable for someone looking for a small SUV for themself.

