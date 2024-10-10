All
2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Punch: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Oct 10, 2024 07:06 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

Although the Magnite and Punch are not direct rivals, the similar feature suite and pricing make them comparable

Nissan Magnite vs Tata Punch specifications comparison

The Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch are priced similarly, and while they belong to different segments, their price and equipment make them comparable. The Nissan Magnite got a facelift recently and the Punch got updated with a few new features. So, let us compare these two models and see which is a better option for you:

Prices

Tata Punch front

Model

Price

2024 Nissan Magnite

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory)

Tata Punch

Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh

The prices of the base variants of both models differ by Rs 14,000, while the Punch’s top variant is Rs 1.35 lakh more affordable than the facelifted Magnite’s. However, the prices of the Magnite are introductory and are expected to be increased in a couple of months.

Dimensions

Nissan Magnite side

Parameters

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Punch

Difference

Length

3,994 mm

3,827 mm

+167 mm

Width

1,758 mm

1,742 mm

+16 mm

Height

1,572 mm

1,615 mm

(-43 mm)

Wheelbase

2,500 mm

2,445 mm

+55 mm

Ground Clearance

205 mm

187 mm

18 mm

Both the Nissan Magnite and the Tata Punch are sub-4m SUVs, however, the Magnite is 167 mm longer than the Tata’s micro SUV. It is also wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Punch, which can result in better rear seat space, but the Tata SUV is one which is taller.

Powertrain Options

Tata Punch engine

 

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Punch

Engine Option

1-litre N/A petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre N/A petrol

1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG

Power

72 PS

100 PS

86 PS

73 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

113 Nm

103 Nm

Transmission*

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

*MT = Manual Transmission; AMT = Automated Manual Transmission; CVT = Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

Both SUVs come with naturally aspirated petrol engines, however, the Punch has a bigger unit which produces more power and torque. The transmission options are the same for both naturally aspirated petrol offerings. 

However, the Magnite also comes with a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets the option of a CVT automatic along with a manual transmission.. The Punch, on the other hand, offers a CNG-powertrain that produces 73 PS and 103 Nm, mated exclusively with a manual transmission.

Features

Nissan Magnite dashboard

Features

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Punch

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights 

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Interior

  • Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • 4-colour ambient lighting

  • Front centre armrest 

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Comfort and Convenience

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Type-C USB chargers for front and second-row

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push button start/stop

  • Auto-down driver power window

  • Anti-glare IRVM

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Puddle lamps

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Traction control system

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts
  • The Magnite has projector-LED headlights while the Punch comes with a projector halogen setup. Common features include LED DRLs, LED tail lights and fog lamps.

  • Inside, the Magnite and Punch both come with a dual-tone interior theme. However, the Magnite gets leatherette seats while the Punch has fabric seats. Magnite also gets more premium interiors with leatherette padding on doors and steering wheel.

  • The feature suite of both SUVs includes common features like auto AC with rear vents, height-adjustable driver’s seat and wireless phone charger. The Magnite offers a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display and an auto-dimming IRVM over the Punch, while the Punch gets a single-pane sunroof over the Magnite.

  • The Punch also gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen compared to the Magnite’s 8-inch unit.

  • In terms of safety, the Magnite is better equipped as it gets 6 airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera in the higher trims. Punch, on the other hand, still comes with dual-front airbags.

Verdict

Nissan Magnite Rear Left View

The Nissan Magnite makes more sense for those who are looking for a bigger car on a budget. It has an updated design and a more premium cabin and comes with decent features and a better safety package. Its bigger size also makes it more suitable for a family of 5.

Tata Punch

The Punch, on the other hand, is better for those who want a better infotainment package at the same price, and while it does miss out on a few safety features, it makes up for it with its 5-star crash test safety rating. While it is not suitable for a bigger family, its lower prices make it more suitable for someone looking for a small SUV for themself.

