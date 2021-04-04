Car News That Mattered This Week : Volkswagen Taigun And Tiguan Facelift Revealed, BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Reaches Dealership And More

Published On Apr 04, 2021 09:00 AM By Tarun

This week, we saw major announcements coming from Volkswagen and some benefits from the government too

No Cars From The Ford-Mahindra Venture

The Ford-Mahindra venture was dissolved back in 2020, but they still decided to complete their upcoming cars. Now, Ford has confirmed that there will be no cars coming from the venture. Here are the cars that we were expecting, which won’t come now.

Volkswagen Taigun Unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled the Creta and Seltos rivalling Taigun compact SUV. It will get a 115PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is loaded with tons of features and an overall premium appeal like the other Volkswagen cars. Here’s what you need to know.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Revealed

VW has also revealed the upcoming Tiguan facelift, which will be the manufacturer’s first launch for 2021. The five-seater SUV gets a new turbo-petrol engine, additional features and minor cosmetic enhancements. Head here for all the details.

2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Bookings Underway

Last news from Volkswagen is regarding the 2021 T-Roc. The bookings for it are now open online as well as at the dealerships, with deliveries set to commence from May. However, nothing has changed onboard. Here are all the details.

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Design Sketches Revealed

Ahead of its global unveiling, Skoda has released the design sketches of the Kodiaq facelift. Seems like there will be minor cosmetic upgrades. The biggest change will be seen under the hood, in the form of a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with AWD drivetrain. Here’s what you need to know.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Reaches Dealerships

The updated D-Max V-Cross has started reaching dealerships, indicating a nearing launch date. The lifestyle pickup truck will get no changes onboard in terms of features or styling. The only difference will be related to the engine. Here are all the details.

Car Documents Renewal Deadline Extended

The government has offered some relief for people whose vehicle registration, driving license and permits expired during the lockdown period. They had the deadline of March 31 but it has been extended. Here are all the details.

Vehicle Scrappage Policy Concession Of Road Tax

In support of the vehicle scrappage policy, the government has proposed a fixed concession of motor vehicle road tax. That happens if you scrap an old vehicle and buy a new one. Here’s what you should know.

