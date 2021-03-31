No New Models From Scrapped Joint Venture With Mahindra: Ford

Modified On Mar 31, 2021 04:47 PM By Sonny

The Tata Harrier-rivalling mid-size Ford SUV based on the next-gen XUV500 has also been axed

Ford and Mahindra’s 2019 joint venture was called off at the end of 2020.

Mahindra had stated at the start of 2021 that projects in advanced stages would not be affected by the split.

Ford’s latest statement states “a number of cooperative product programmes will no longer proceed”.

Affected projects include a XUV500-based SUV and Marazzo-based MPV for Ford.

Mahindra was also supposed to supply a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine for the EcoSport.

Mahindra’s second-gen XUV500 is scheduled for a 2021 debut.

The Ford-Mahindra joint venture was dissolved at the end of 2020 with the American brand reconsidering its future plans in light of the pandemic’s socioeconomic impact. Ford has now confirmed that any cooperative product programmes, including new models, have been cancelled.

After the JV was called off, Mahindra had confirmed this decision would not affect projects that were already in the advanced stages of development. That included an upcoming Ford mid-size SUV based on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the EcoSport getting the Indian carmaker’s 130PS 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine. A Marazzo-based MPV was also under consideration as part of the JV. Ford itself had not made an official statement regarding any projects at the time, but the latest announcement can be seen as a confirmation that none of these will come to fruition.

The official company statement states, ”As part of winding down our relationship, a number of cooperative product programmes will no longer proceed. We are currently re-scoping those product programmes.”

It has been a long time since Ford added a new model to its Indian lineup. The blue oval brand currently offers five models here: Figo (hatchback), Freestyle (crossover), Aspire (sub-4m sedan), EcoSport (sub-4m SUV), and Endeavour (full-size SUV). Ford has not yet announced any India-specific plans for its new models.

The launch of Mahindra’s second-gen XUV500 seems to have been delayed further due to global supply chain issues. It hasn’t been revealed either, but it has been spied multiple times in a near production-ready avatar. The XUV300 still hasn’t received the more powerful version of its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The brand’s plans for pure EV variants of the XUV300 seem to have been pushed back as well.