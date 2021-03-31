Bookings For 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Underway, Deliveries To Begin From May

Published On Mar 31, 2021 02:24 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen T-Roc

The T-Roc is now dearer by Rs 1.36 lakh

Volkswagen has introduced the second batch of the fully imported T-Roc.

Bookings have started both offline (at dealerships) and online.

The T-Roc is now priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

It continues with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG.

Rivals the Jeep Compass and Skoda Karoq.

Bookings have started for the 2021 T-Roc at a token of Rs 50,000. The compact SUV can be booked online as well; you simply have to choose a colour and pay the amount. Deliveries are scheduled to start from May 2021.

The 2021 T-Roc is priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 1.36 lakh more than the 2020 model. The carmaker has been planning to locally assemble the SUV, but nothing has been confirmed yet. If this works out, prices should come down by a fair margin.

The engine doesn’t undergo any change. The T-Roc will continue with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (mated to a sole 7-speed DSG), generating 150PS and 250Nm. The 5-seater SUV gets an idle auto-start/stop system with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which improves fuel efficiency by shutting down two of the four cylinders, depending on your driving style.

Some of the T-Roc’s features include a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, dual-zone climate control, a fully digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, LED headlamps, six airbags, lane-keep assist, front collision alert, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

The T-Roc’s direct rivals are the Jeep Compass and Skoda Karoq. However, in terms of size, it also takes on the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

