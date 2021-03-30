You Can Now Renew Your Car Documents By June 30

Published On Mar 30, 2021 02:40 PM By Tarun

The previous cut-off was March 31, but that is now extended due to the increasing COVID cases in the country

Motor vehicle documents that are past their expiry date can now be renewed until June 30, 2021.

The list of documents includes vehicle registration, fitness certificate, permits, and driving license.

The deadline has been extended in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Given the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Railways (MoRTH) has decided to offer some relief by extending the validity of vehicle-related documents to June 30, 2021 from the earlier cut-off date of March 31.

All the documents including vehicle registration, fitness certificate, permits, and driving license, expired since 1 February 2020 or would expire by 30 June 2021 are included in the notification. Earlier, you could have renewed these documents by March 31 2021, but the deadline has been extended.

MoRTH had issued advisories dated 30 March 2020, 9 June 2020, 24 August 2020 and 27 December 2020, regarding the extension of validity of vehicle documents. As we can see, the country is experiencing a high rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and many state governments are planning to impend a lockdown.

All the states and union territories have been advised to implement this letter as soon as possible and notify the citizens about the decision. `