Volkswagen Taigun Revealed In Market-Ready Avatar. Launch Likely In July

Modified On Mar 31, 2021 10:12 AM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun retains most of the concept’s design and gets the same turbo-petrol engines as the Kushaq

Production-spec Taigun looks a lot like the concept that was previewed at Auto Expo 2020.

Exterior changes included smaller alloy wheels (17-inches vs 19-inches) and prominent body cladding.

Features on offer include 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging.

Taigun will be available with two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1.0-litre TSI and 150PS 1.5-litre TSI, both with manual and automatic transmission options.

The Taigun is expected to launch between July and August 2021, with prices likely to start from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen announced its SUV onslaught for the Indian market at the start of 2020. After launching two premium models since, the carmaker has now revealed the production-spec avatar of its made-for-India compact SUV: the Taigun.

The production-spec model looks near-identical to the concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. As expected, the 19-inch alloys have been downsized to 17-inch ones while retaining the same design. Volkswagen also ditched the mesh pattern decal on the C-pillar of the Taigun concept. Other exterior details such as the distinctive headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, the sporty air dam that takes up most of the front bumper, and connected taillights with the C-shaped signature have been carried forward to production. There is also prominent cladding along the bottom edge of the Taigun, interrupted only by the front and rear skid plates.

Volkswagen will also be offering a GT trim for the Taigun (like it does for the current Polo) with cosmetic differences such as red brake callipers, red contrast stitching, GT badging and red ambient lighting.

With its precise lines, conventionally-positioned screens and panels, and good build quality, the Taigun’s cabin design seems consistent with other Volkswagen models. It’s admittedly not as colourful as the concept, which had contrast panels on the dashboard that matched the exterior paint. Instead, we have a dark grey panel across the middle of the dash but it still looks good. It has a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre of the dashboard (same as the one found in the Skoda Kushaq) above the central AC vents and a climate control panel underneath.

In terms of features, the Volkswagen compact SUV is expectedly well-equipped. It gets a digital instrument cluster (not as premium as the one seen in the T-Roc), ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad and a sunroof. The engine start-stop button is positioned right of the gear selector on the central console instead of the usual spot behind the steering wheel. Its safety list includes 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking camera and electronic stability control.

The Taigun compact SUV shares its mechanicals such as the MQB A0-IN platform underpinning and the powertrains with the Skoda Kushaq. The two turbocharged petrol engines on offer will be the 115PS 1.0-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre units, both with a 6-speed manual transmission. Both engines get their own automatic options as well: 6-speed torque converter for the 1.0-litre TSI and 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre TSI EVO. The larger, 4-cylinder engine also comes with active cylinder tech which shuts off two cylinders based on driving inputs to increase fuel efficiency.

Volkswagen is one of the brands that ditched diesel engines in India once BS6 emission norms came into effect so don’t expect one on the Taigun either. Exact dimensions of the Taigun are yet to be revealed but it is visibly smaller than its key rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen’s entry to the compact SUV segment is expected to be launched between July and August. It will likely be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks.