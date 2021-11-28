Car News That Mattered This Week: Skoda Slavia First Look Review, Audi Q5 Facelift Launched, New-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied

Published On Nov 28, 2021 11:20 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

This week, the first spy shots of the new Verna surfaced, the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross was unveiled, and the facelifted Audi Q5 launched

This past week, the Delhi government proffered an innovative but doable way to run your 10-year-old diesel car, Volkswagen announced the launch of the facelifted Tiguan, and the Skoda Slavia was spotted in the flesh. Here's all that and more in our weekly top car news fix:

New Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled

Suzuki has unveiled the new-gen S-Cross for the European markets. The new model now looks more SUV-ish with premium features such as ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) and a panoramic sunroof. Read here for more details.

New-gen Hyundai Verna Spied

The next-gen Hyundai Verna has been spied in South Korea. Going by the spy shots, it is expected to look inspired by the Elantra, with a refreshed front fascia. Mainly, it could head over to India as well. Here are all the details you need to know.

Skoda Slavia First Look Review

We have seen the Skoda Slavia in person and here are our first impressions, mainly related to its styling.

Facelifted Audi Q5 Launched

The Audi Q5 has returned in a facelifted avatar. It gets several cosmetic upgrades on the exterior to make it look sportier. Importantly, it is now a petrol-only offering. Here’s what you need to know.

Facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Launch Details

Volkswagen is going to launch the facelifted Tiguan on December 7. The updated SUV gets cosmetic upgrades inside-out with new features and a turbo-petrol engine. Meanwhile, the manufacturer has also commenced its mass-production.

Delhi Government Offers Solution To 10-Year Old Diesel Cars

The Delhi government is offering a solution for you to run your 10-year old diesel car. The solution is converting into an electric vehicle. Here are all the details you need to know.

Kia Carens Name Confirmed

Kia’s upcoming three-row people mover has been spied again, this time confirming what it could be named. The ‘Carens’ will be unveiled on December 16. Check out all the details here.

