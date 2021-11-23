Facelifted Audi Q5 Launched In India From Rs 58.93 Lakh Onwards

Modified On Nov 23, 2021 02:20 PM By Rohit for Audi Q5

With the mid-life refresh, the Audi SUV looks sportier than before and is now a petrol-only offering

Audi retails the 2021 Q5 in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

The facelifted Q5 gets a larger front grille, updated digital driver’s display, and connected car tech.

It gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT powering all four wheels.

The SUV ranges from Rs 58.93 lakh to Rs 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

After being out of action for some time, the Audi Q5 is back in India, now in its facelifted version. The five-seat SUV is available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology, and it is now a petrol-only model.

Even before its launch, the carmaker had registered over 100 bookings of the SUV.

Let’s check out the variant-wise prices:

Variant Price Premium Plus Rs 58.93 lakh Technology Rs 63.77 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom

The 2021 Audi Q5 now looks sportier, thanks to the larger front grille with a honeycomb pattern. Other changes include a new set of headlamps and OLED tail lamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and revised front and rear bumpers. The SUV also features a panoramic sunroof and roof rails.

The cabin has plenty of similarities to that of the pre-facelift model. The 2021 Q5 misses out on the dual-display setup in the centre console, but it features the carmaker’s latest 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, an updated digital driver’s display, and connected car tech. It also gets three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and powered front seats with memory function (for the driver seat). Safety kit includes eight airbags, reversing camera, and parking assist.

Under the hood, Audi has provided it with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (249PS/370Nm), mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic driving all four wheels. It also has six driving modes: Efficiency, Comfort, Dynamic, Off-road, Auto, and Individual (along with damping control for suspension).

The facelifted Q5 squares off against the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60.

