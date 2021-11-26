Published On Nov 26, 2021 04:55 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The mid-size SUV will share a lot in common with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Alcazar

The upcoming Kia SUV will be offered as 6- and 7-seaters.

Will feature ventilated front seats, a digitised instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera.

Should get the same engines as the Alcazar

Will be unveiled on December 16, followed by an early-2022 launch.

The fact that the upcoming KIA SUV will be called 'Carens' is now confirmed, thanks to a humble spy shot.

It is the first image yet to show the bottom-end of the steering wheel with the model name badge. Please note that the test mule spied here is meant for export, considering the drive select is to the right of the steering wheel, indicating that it is a left-hand-drive car.

Earlier leaked images of the Carens' cabin revealed a digitised instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen integrated with the dashboard. The three-row SUV will share quite a few features with the Hyundai Alcazar, including ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and connected car tech.

Like the Alcazar is based on the Creta compact SUV, the Carens is expected to be the bigger version of the Seltos. However, while the Alcazar has certain visual similarities with the Creta, the Carens will likely get distinct designs for its front and rear profiles compared to the Seltos.

The three-row SUV should be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations like the Alcazar.

Now, to the powertrains. The Kia Carens is expected to get the same engine options like the Hyundai Alcazar: 159PS 2-litre petrol (a first for Kia India) and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, but the option might be limited depending on the variant.

Kia will officially unveil the Carens on December 16, followed by its launch early next year. We reckon it will be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.