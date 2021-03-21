Car News That Mattered This Week: Skoda Kushaq Unveiled, Jeep Wrangler And Mercedes E-Class Facelift Launched

Published On Mar 21, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

This week we saw a big unveil from Skoda and two launches in the premium segment

Skoda Kushaq Unveiled

Skoda has globally unveiled the Kushaq compact SUV in India which is set to compete with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The engine specifications, variants, features and booking dates have been revealed. Head here to know everything.

Vehicle Scrappage Incentive

The government has announced incentives if you scrap your old car for buying a new one. You can save up to Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 if you buy a 6 lakh car. Here’s what you need to know.

Made-In-India Jeep Wrangler Launched

Jeep has launched the made-in-India Wrangler SUV in India, which gets cheaper by around Rs 11 lakh than the imported one. Here are the prices and changes of the locally assembled Wrangler.

Hyundai Alcazar Unveil

Hyundai has confirmed the unveil and launch dates of the Alcazar 7-seater SUV. It is based on the Creta with slightly larger dimensions and some more features. Here’s what you need to know.

Mercedes E-Class Facelift Launched

Mercedes has launched the facelifted E-Class which gets more features, significant cosmetic enhancements and a new AMG Line trim. The prices have seen a hike for the base and top variant but a drop for the mid-spec variant. You can read more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Long Wheelbase Spied

Looks like Maruti is working on the long-wheelbase Jimny which will be more practical. We could get this longer version, but in a five-door format. Here’s what you need to know.

