Locally Assembled Jeep Wrangler’s Prices Drop By Rs 10 Lakh, Now Starts At Rs 53.90 Lakh

Modified On Mar 17, 2021 01:29 PM By Sonny for Jeep Wrangler

There has been no major change in its specification or features, just the prices

The latest Jeep Wrangler (launched here in 2019) is now locally assembled at Ranjangaon, Pune.

Prices for both the Unlimited and Rubicon variants have now dropped by over Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

India-built Wrangler gets the same specifications and features as before, with premium cabin comforts and clever off-roading tech.

Provided with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 268PS/400Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Wrangler still has no direct rival at this price point, but it is an alternative to other off-roaders like Mahindra Thar and Land Rover Defender

The Wrangler is an icon in the Jeep lineup and especially popular among off-roading enthusiasts. As an import, it was quite a pricey affair and out of reach for many. Now, Jeep is assembling the current-gen Wrangler at its Ranjangaon facility in India, and thanks to that, its prices have dropped significantly.

Jeep Wrangler Previous price New price Difference Unlimited Rs 63.94 lakh Rs 53.90 lakh Rs 10.04 lakh Rubicon Rs 68.94 lakh Rs 57.90 lakh Rs 11.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Wrangler continues to be offered in two variants, Unlimited and Rubicon, with the latter offering better off-roading capabilities. In terms of comforts, they offer the same features, including an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch TFT multi-information display, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control. Safety equipment on offer includes four airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, tyre pressure monitor, a rear-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

There’s also a cool new detail for the locally assembled Wrangler. On the specification plaque (that you find on the inside of the tailgate), you’ll spot the Indian flag alongside that of the US. The text underneath reaffirms that the Wrangler was designed there and these units were built here.

Jeep continues to provide the Wrangler with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The motor is good for 268PS and 400Nm, distributing power to all four wheels via the SelecTrac 4x4 drivetrain. There’s a low-range gearbox as well. The Wrangler Unlimited rides on 18-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tyres, while the Rubicon gets 17-inch alloys with wider mud-terrain tyres (255/75 over 255/70, to be exact) that are better suited for off-roading.

For the premium over the Unlimited, the Rubicon has a more advanced RockTrac 4x4 drivetrain with a two-speed transfer case, heavy-duty front and rear axles, larger approach, breakover and departure angles, front and rear differential locks, and electronic sway bar disconnect for better articulation. The Wrangler Rubicon also gets a new Off-Road+ mode that allows the driver to manually adjust throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control for improved performance on high-speed sand passes and low-speed rock crawling. The Rubicon, with a ground clearance of 217mm, sits higher off the ground compared to the Unlimited at 214mm.

While the Wrangler still has no direct rival, it could sway some buyers away from the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. While the Jeep models are not as family-friendly in terms of seating capacity, they still offer a premium experience and more off-roading capabilities. The Wrangler is also more affordable than other premium off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender (which starts at Rs 73.98 lakh, ex-showroom) and serves as a high-end alternative to the Mahindra Thar.

