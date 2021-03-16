Mercedes E-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 63.6 lakh

Modified On Mar 16, 2021 02:19 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class Long Wheelbase facelift gets some new features and cosmetic enhancements

The facelifted E-class now retails from Rs 63.6 lakh up to Rs 81 lakh.

It comes in three variants - Expression, Exclusive and a new AMG Line.

The mid-spec Exclusive variants see a minor price reduction, while others see a hike.

It gets redesigned front and rear profiles, and new alloy wheels

The cabin comparatively gets minor changes including a new steering wheel and a new rear-centre console touchscreen.

It gets three engine options including 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines and a 3.0-litre diesel engine, all paired to a 9-speed automatic.

Mercedes has now launched the 2021 E-Class facelift, which continues to be offered with a long wheelbase. The updated sedan is now priced starting from Rs 63.6 lakh going up to Rs 80.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available in a new sporty AMG Line trim.

Variant New Price Old Price Difference E 200 Expression Rs 63.6 lakh Rs 62.83 lakh Rs 77,000 E 220D Expression Rs 64.8 lakh Rs 63.94 lakh Rs 86,000 E200 Exclusive Rs 67.2 lakh Rs 67.3 lakh Rs 10,000 E220D Exclusive Rs 68.3 lakh Rs 68.39 lakh Rs 9,000 E350D AMG Line (Earlier known as Elite) Rs 80.9 lakh Rs 79.65 lakh Rs 1.35 lakh

The petrol and diesel engine options come with the Expression and Exclusive trims. The top-end AMG Line comes with the 3.0-litre inline six cylinder diesel engine. While the Expression variants are costlier by Rs 77,000 to Rs 86,000, the Exclusive variants are cheaper by Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000. The top-end variant earlier was the E350D but without the sportier AMG bits, which was cheaper by Rs 1.35 lakh.

The E-Class LWB facelift gets a completely new front look. It gets a new mesh-type front grille with the proud tristar logo, a refreshed bumper design, a new headlamp design and redesigned alloy wheels (17-inch for Expression and Exclusive / 18-inch for AMG Line). At the back, you get a new tail lamp design inspired by the new upcoming S-Class and a refreshed bumper. The AMG Line variant additionally gets more aggressive design elements.

Since the LWB already has a 205mm longer wheelbase than the regular E-Class, you already get more cabin space. Further, the LWB gets a new rear-centre console touchscreen, a rear wireless charging pad, and a new steering wheel. The touchscreen infotainment now runs on the latest MBUX system, which can support connected car technology, Alexa and Google smart devices. Other than that, the cabin design remains the same. Another big update for the E 350D AMG Line is the addition of air suspension, which can raise the car by 55mm.

Features onboard the E-Class facelift include a fully digital instrument panel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps, steering-mounted touchpad controls, active brake assist, ambient lighting, powered seats, reclining rear seats, three-zone climate control, remote engine start-stop function, parking assist, seven airbags, wireless charging (Front and rear), a dual rear touchscreen setup and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

Under the bonnet, the facelift carries the same set of engines. It gets a 197PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 194PS/400Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 286PS/600Nm 3.0-litre diesel engine (Exclusive for the AMG Line). All the three engines come paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The E-class LWB facelift will continue to rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.