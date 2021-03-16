Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV To Launch By April-end

Published On Mar 16, 2021 12:44 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

It could be a more affordable alternative to the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari

Alcazar slated to debut in the first week of April with an India launch later that month.

Based on the Creta but it will be longer, taller, and with cosmetic differences such as a redesigned rear end.

Feature list to include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats from the Creta.

Interior spy shots revealed the option of a 6-seater layout.

Additional comforts such as a 360-degree camera and powered tailgate expected.

Engine options will likely be the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors from the Creta.

It could command around a lakh over the corresponding Creta variants.

Hyundai is set to add a three-row offering to its Indian portfolio called the Alcazar, which was spied testing in Korea long before it was officially confirmed in 2021. The Alcazar is slated to be unveiled in the first week of April and launched in India at the end of the month.

The Alcazar, which is based on the Creta, will be longer and taller to accommodate the third row of seats. Spy shots of the interior revealed Hyundai will offer it with the choice of 7- and 6-seater configurations, the latter with captain seats in the middle row. Its third row, however, seems better suited for kids than adults. While the exterior was spied under camouflage, expect cosmetic differences in the form of a new grille, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear end.

In terms of features, the Alcazar could retain most of Creta’s list including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Hyundai is expected to offer additional comforts such as a powered tailgate, front parking sensors, AC vents and USB ports for the third row, and possibly even a 360-degree parking camera.

The Alcazar could share its powertrains with the Creta but only the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines which offer 143PS/250Nm and 115PS/250Nm respectively. The turbo-petrol motor would be paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel should get the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Hyundai Alcazar could come at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding Creta variants priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will likely be a more affordable alternative to the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

Image source: Palisade Owners Club Korea