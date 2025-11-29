Car News That Mattered This Week (November 24-28): Sierra Finally Launched, XEV 9S, Amaze Crash Test And More

A detailed snapshot of new launches, milestones, and buzzworthy happenings across the Indian auto space

The Indian auto industry saw plenty of buzz this week across new launches, crash test ratings, and EV excitement. Tata and Mahindra took the spotlight in the market with new additions to their lineup, while a popular sub-4m compact sedan made headlines for all the right reasons. MG also found itself in the limelight, thanks to a well-known cricketer who added the model to her garage. In case you missed anything, here’s a quick roundup of everything throughout the week.

2025 Tata Sierra Launched At Rs 11.49 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the much awaited Sierra with an introductory price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The full pricing of the car will be released in the first week of December, with bookings set to open on 16 December. The Sierra will be available across 7 variants with 3 engine options which also include Tata’s 2 new petrol engines. Checkout all details about the Tata Sierra here.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched At Rs 23.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra turned heads this week with the launch of the BE 6 Formula E Edition at Rs. 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is a tribute to the brand’s Formula E racing career, it brings a motorsport-inspired touch to the popular electric SUV, giving it a more distinctive and sharp look with new design elements both at the front and rear. It retains the 79kWh battery and provides a claimed range of 682 km. The Formula E Edition will cater to buyers seeking an electric car that looks race-track inspired, without having to compromise on efficiency. Checkout more about the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition here.

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched at Rs. 19.95 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra grabbed attention yet again this week with the launch of the XEV 9S, priced at Rs. 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It marks Mahindra’s bold step into the premium electric SUV segment. This family-friendly 7-seater combines a futuristic design that resembles the XUV700 and offers a tech-packed interior. The XEV 9S is available in 4 variants and is offered with 59kWh, 70 kWh, and 79kWh battery pack options. With its size, features, and performance, the XEV 9S could well be India’s first true 7-seater electric SUV. Checkout more about the Mahindra XEV 9S here.

2025 Honda Amaze Scores 5-Star Crash Test Rating at Bharat-NCAP

The Honda Amaze has scored a perfect 5-star crash test rating at Bharat-NCAP. The car was crash tested for both front and side impacts, and it has fared well in all the tests. The Amaze has received a respectable score for adult protection as well as child protection. Checkout the detailed assessment and more about the Honda Amaze here.

Shafali Verma Brings Home An MG Cyberster

Indian Women’s Cricket Team player, Shafali Verma, who played a major role in lifting the World Cup, gifted herself an MG Cyberster electric roadster. She brought home the ‘Andes Grey’ shade of the Cyberster, which comes with a red convertible roof. The MG Cyberster is priced at Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom). Checkout more details about the MG Cyberster here.