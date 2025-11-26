Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched At Rs 23.69 Lakh

Mahindra is channelling its success in the Formula E championship and bringing some of that motorsports energy to the BE 6 SUV-coupe

As far as first years ago, Mahindra has had quite a good one with its new-age electric products, the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Over 30,000 units are already on the road and Mahindra is channeling its Formula E roots to celebrate this success with the launch of the BE 6 Formula E edition.

BE 6 Formula E Edition: Variants & Price

BE 6 Formula E Edition Price (ex-showroom) FE2 Rs 23.69 lakh FE3 Rs 24.49 lakh

Priced at Rs 23.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the BE 6 Formula E edition tries to immerse you in the feeling and thrill of the electric single-seater championship, without actually sitting in the cockpit of the actual racecar.

BE 6 Formula E Edition: What is it?

Someone at Mahindra wasn’t quite happy with how the standard BE 6 was already a very futuristic and sporty looking SUV to begin with, and wanted to amp things up a notch. So they decided to call up their colleagues at Mahindra’s Formula E team, and bring something even more special. The result?

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition. An even sportier and bolder representation of the BE 6. They didn’t start on a blank canvas because the BE 6 already provides such an aggressive base to begin with that would do justice to the ‘Formula E’ moniker added next to its name.

So small, but significant tweaks to the design get the job done. For starters, the face gets rid of that C-shaped LED DRL. Instead, it gets a sleek DRL towards the edges along with a circular projector headlight unit down below. Honestly, it just looks properly sinister. Adding to the sinister feel is the revised bumper, which looks a lot more rugged with naked screws towards the side and that chunky skid plate in the middle.

In profile, you get different race-inspired graphics, but the rear of the car actually looks a bit softer than the standard version. That diffuser element and Formula 1-like placement of the reversing lights have been done away with. Thankfully, the sport roof spoiler is still there, but complementing it is now another spoiler at the boot lid with some aero elements in it.

There’s also a custom start-up animation for the lights, of course, inspired from Formula E. But it remains to be seen what it actually looks and feels like.

It is offered in four colours: Orange, Black, White and Red. Overall, the treatment on this BE 6 Formula E edition looks more rally-inspired than actually Formula E race car inspired. It isn’t just a sticker job, but actually a well thought-out edition, and we won’t fault Mahindra for trying something new one bit!

Fun Fact: This isn’t the only special edition launched for the BE 6. Mahindra collaborated with Universal Studios to produce a limited-run BE 6 Badman Edition, and yes, it is as cool as you think it is.

BE 6 Formula E Edition: Full Cockpit Feels!

The standard cabin of the Mahindra BE 6 already felt like you're sitting inside the cockpit of a race car. The way the driver is separated from the passenger, the jet-like gear lever, the switches up top and the pull-through fabrics for the door handles – all feel like the car was meant to be raced rather than merely driven on public roads.

And this feeling is amplified with the treatment of this edition. For starters, it uses the typical recipe used to make cars feel sportier – add a bunch of accents all around the cabin, and in all honesty, they work! The orange inserts and panel finishes are as unapologetic as the design of the car itself. It also gets ‘BE 6 Formula E’ imprint on the seats along with a dual-tone finish and orange stitching. Even the seatbelts have Formula E branding on them!

But the coolest bit of all has to be that bright plaque with the FIA logo on one side and BE 6 Formula E edition wordmark on the other. And just as cool is the casing for the push button start/stop, which gets this very rugged-looking cover that you can flick open upwards to reveal the button.

Another cool bit are the carbon fibre-finished (not real) panels around the dashboard, which along with the translucent door panels add to the special feel inside.

Even the patterns on the sunroof are different, with vertical stripes running across the roof. As for the features, it gets everything that the standard car does. The highlights include dual 12.3-inch screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, dual zone climate control and a 360-degree camera.

The safety kit includes 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors. It doesn't get a full suite of ADAS faetures, but does offer blind spot monitor and driver drowsiness alert.

BE 6 Formula E Edition: Powertrain

The Mahindra BE 6 is available with two battery packs: 59kWh and 79kWh, both sporting different output figures. For this Formula E edition, Mahindra has obviously offered it with the bigger battery pack that offers more range and performance.

BE 6 Formula E Edition Battery Size 79kWh Drive Rear-wheel drive Power 285 PS Torque 380 Nm Range (claimed) 682km DC Fast Charging Capacity 180kW

We have driven the BE 6 extensively, not just on public roads but on a testing track and if you want to know the experience of how it is like to drive one without any restrictions, you should read our first drive review.

BE 6 Formula E Edition: Bookings and Delivery Timeline

If you’re amongst the first 999 customers of the BE 6 Formula E edition, you get a few early-bird perks that could see you etch your name on Mahindra’s Formula E car and inside their racing headquarters too! Moreover, you’ll be receiving a Mahindra Racing collector’s box, a track experience with Alpine Formula-1 reserve driver Kush Maini, and a special number of choice on the side door. Moreover, three lucky winners will get to join the London E-Prix in 2026.

Bookings will open on January 14, 2026 and deliveries will start from Valentines day 2026.

While this specific edition won’t have any immediate rivals, the Mahindra BE 6 can be considered as a lifestyle alternative to family-oriented EVs like the VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.