2024 Honda Amaze New Teaser Sketches Released, Exterior And Interior Design Shown In Detail

The 2024 Honda Amaze is set to be launched on December 4, and the design sketches reveal that it will closely resemble the Honda City and the new-gen Accord sold globally

The design sketches reveal a Honda City-like design with sleep twin-pod headlights and wraparound tail lights.

The grille seems to be inspired by the new-generation Accord.

Inside, it will have a dashboard layout similar to the Accord with blue lighting elements and a free-standing touchscreen.

The black and beige cabin theme and the 3-spoke steering wheel have been borrowed from the City.

The 2024 Honda Amaze can continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Amaze is set for a generation update, and after sharing exterior design sketches, Honda has now revealed more sketches of both the interior and exterior of the 2024 Amaze. Let’s take a closer look at these new designs.

2024 Honda Amaze: Exterior Design Sketches

The new design sketches of the 2024 Honda Amaze reveal the front, profile, and sides of this sub-4m sedan, building on the earlier teaser of its front design.

The front of the new Amaze closely resembles the current Honda City, featuring a chunky chrome bar above the grille that connects the dual-pod LED headlights. The front design also draws inspiration from the international-spec Honda Accord. Above the headlights is a sleek LED DRL strip, and the bumper gets a more aggressive look with horizontal bars in the air dams, while fog lamps are placed in triangular housing.

On the sides, the sketches show multi-spoke alloy wheels similar to those on the Honda City, likely to be 15- or 16-inch units.

At the rear, the design mirrors the City, with wraparound LED tail lights and an aggressively styled rear bumper, further enhancing its sporty appearance.

2024 Honda Amaze: Interior Design Sketch

The resemblance to the Honda City and even the Elevate continues inside the upcoming Amaze as well, with a black and beige cabin and a 3-spoke steering wheel similar to the City.

However, the dashboard features a free-standing touchscreen, the design of which is very similar to what can be seen in the new-gen Honda Accord available overseas.

While the seats aren’t fully visible, they appear to feature beige upholstery that complements the overall cabin theme.

The sketches also hint at the inclusion of a semi-digital driver’s display seen on the City and Elevate. Interestingly, we could also notice an indication in the driver’s display of what seems to be for lane-keep assist, hinting at the provision of segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2024 Honda Amaze Expected Features

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to come with new features like a big touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (likely as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rearview camera.

2024 Honda Amaze: Expected Powertrain

Honda is likely to retain the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the existing Amaze. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

2024 Honda Amaze Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Dzire in the sub-4m sedan segment.

