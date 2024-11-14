Facelifted Audi Q7 Bookings Open, To Go On Sale On This Date

The design changes on the facelifted Q7 are subtle, and it gets a similar cabin and still uses the same 345 PS 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine as the outgoing model

Exterior changes include a fresh grille and new 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Inside, it gets the same dashboard layout as the outgoing model, featuring the dual digital displays.

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone AC and ADAS.

Uses the outgoing model’s 3-litre V7 turbo-petrol engine (345 PS/500 Nm).

Power is transferred to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Audi Q7 is set to receive its second facelift, which will go on sale on November 28. Now, the German automaker has opened order books for the updated model for Rs 2 lakh and has also begun locally assembling the SUV at its Chhhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad) plant. The 2024 Q7 features subtle exterior and interior updates, although it continues to be powered by the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine. Let’s take a closer look at the changes made to the facelifted Q7:

Subtle Design Changes

At first glance, the facelifted Q7 may seem largely unchanged, with the design updates being quite subtle. The fascia, however, looks new thanks to the updated grille with chrome embellishments. It also gets revised HD Matrix LED headlights, new LED DRLs with digital signatures, and a restyled bumper with fresh air intakes.

The silhouette of the Q7 facelift remains the same, while there are major design changes at the rear. The tail lights, however, get revised LED internal lighting elements. The updated India-spec Q7 will be offered in five exterior colour options: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White.

Similar Cabin Layout

Audi hasn’t done any major changes inside the cabin of the new Q7, and it looks a lot similar to its outgoing version. The facelifted Q7 will be provided with two interior colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

The Q7 facelift gets the same tri-screen setup, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and another display below the infotainment for the climate control panel. The facelifted Q7 will likely carry features like a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, 4-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera with park assist from its outgoing version.

To Use The Same 3-litre V6 Turbo-petrol Engine

Audi will retain the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine from the outgoing model for the facelifted Q7. This engine churns out 345 PS and 500 Nm, and the power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Audi Q7 is expected to be priced from Rs 90 lakh, which is at a premium over the current model that is currently priced between Rs 88.66 lakh and Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The new Q7 will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

