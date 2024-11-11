New Kia SUV To Be Called The Syros, Debut Expected Soon

The Syros is reported to slot between the Sonet and Seltos in the carmaker’s SUV lineup

The latest teaser shows the vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights with long LED DRLs.

Previous teasers have confirmed flared wheel arches, elongated roof rails, and L-shaped tail lights.

Cabin expected to feature a dual-tone theme and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Features on board could include dual-digital displays, ventilated seats, and six airbags.

Kia is expected to offer it with the same engine options as the Sonet.

Debut expected soon; prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shortly after the teaser sketches of the new SUV were revealed, we have now got to know that it will be now called the Kia Syros. The name ‘Syros’ – which was trademarked by the carmaker in India – fits well with the brand’s practice of naming its SUVs with the letter ‘S’. Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming Kia SUV:

Kia Syros Design

Based on the recently released design sketches, you can make out the Syros’ tall, boxy appearance, which looks inspired by both the Kia EV9 electric SUV and the Kia Carnival. The latest name confirmation teaser shows vertically located 3-pod LED headlights supported by long LED DRLs.

Other exterior highlights include big window panels, a flat roof, and a kink in the window beltline towards the C-pillar. The teaser sketches also showed flared wheel arches, a strong shoulder line, and flush-type door handles. Elongated roof rails, L-shaped tail lights, and an upright tailgate round off the exterior design traits of the Syros.

Kia Syros Cabin & Equipment

Although we don’t have any details of its cabin, we expect it to have similarities with that of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs. So expect Kia to provide it with a dual-tone interior theme, while a few spy shots seen online reveal the presence of a 2-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, expect it to get a similar dual-display setup as the other two Kia SUVs, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger. Expect its safety suite to comprise six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Kia Syros Engine & Gearbox Options

While Kia is yet to confirm the powertrain choices of the Syros, we believe the carmaker will provide the SUV with the same engine-gearbox options as the Sonet. These are as follows:

Specifications 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*/ 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

*iMT - intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)

^DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia Syros Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the Kia Syros to have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India.

