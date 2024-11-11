Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Interior Teased Ahead Of November 26 Debut

The XEV 9e features a triple-screen setup, while the BE 6e comes with dual integrated screens

Mahindra has introduced two new sub-brands for its upcoming EVs: BE and XEV.

BE models will be EVs made from the ground-up, XEV will be the EV versions of ICE offerings.

Both the XEV 9e and BE 6e will be based on the Mahindra’s new INGLO platform.

Both electric cars could get multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger and a premium audio system.

Their safety kit could also include 6 airbags (as standard) and level 2 ADAS.

The XEV 9e is expected to be priced from Rs 38 lakh, while the BE 6e could start from Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Two new upcoming electric cars from Mahindra, the XEV 9e And BE 6e, have been teased again, this time giving us a glimpse of their interior. Both of these electric cars feature a coupe roofline and will be the first EVs under the new XEV and Born Electric (BE) brands, built on Mahindra’s new INGLO architecture. The XEV 9e and BE 6e are set to make their debut on November 26.

What’s In The Teaser?

The latest teaser gives us a glimpse inside the cabin of both the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The XEV 9e features a triple-screen setup (including a digital driver’s display, touchscreen, and passenger display), while the BE 6e comes with dual integrated screens. Both models also feature a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logos and a panoramic sunroof.

More About The Design

The XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUV coupes have a coupe-SUV roofline and closely resemble their concept versions. The BE 6e looks sharp with a pointed bonnet, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a slim bumper. The XEV 9e, on other hand, gets inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights.

Expected Features

Apart from tri-screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, the XEV 9e could also get multi-zone AC, wireless phone charger, a premium audio system and ventilated and powered seats. As it will be an EV, it can also have tech like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and multiple regeneration modes.

Just like the XEV 9e, the BE 6e could also get multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, and a premium audio system. The safety kit on both electric cars could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The exact battery pack and electric motor specifications for both EVs are yet to be revealed. However, as per Mahindra, the XEV 9e can accommodate 60 kWh and 80 kWh battery packs with a total claimed range of up to 500 km. It can adapt both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups. The BE 6e electric SUV is expected to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack for a claimed range of around 450 km. It can also come in both RWD and AWD options.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e is expected to be priced from Rs 38 lakh, while the BE 6e could start from Rs 24 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The former will take on the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV, while the latter will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, as well as the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

