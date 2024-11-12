Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.95 Crore

The new AMG C 63 S swaps its V8 for a Formula-1-inspired 2-litre 4-cylinder engine, the world’s most powerful production-spec four-cylinder

It gets a full-LED lighting setup, wide fenders, an AMG-specific grille, and 20-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels.

Inside, it offers Nappa leather upholstery with AMG logos, MBUX infotainment, and AMG-specific displays.

Powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a total output of 680 PS and 1,020 Nm.

The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds with a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD system.

It includes a 6.1 kWh battery pack, providing an electric-only range of up to 13 km.

Prices start at Rs 1.95 crore (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Mercedes-Benz is on a roll, capping off its fourteenth launch this year with the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. Priced at Rs 1.95 crore (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), this powerhouse takes the familiar C-Class sedan to the next level with AMG-specific design elements and serious performance upgrades. Bookings for this performance sedan have started today while the deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2025. Let’s dive into the details of this new AMG model.

Exterior

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance keeps the familiar C-Class shape but stands out with its bold AMG design elements. It has a longer front end and wider fenders, adding to its aggressive stance.

At the front, the AMG C 63 S E Performance features LED headlights with LED DRLs, similar to the C-Class sedan. A black AMG badge replaces the usual Mercedes star, similar to the other AMG models. The car also has an AMG-specific grille with vertical slats and a more aggressively designed front bumper. Two electrically controlled air intakes behind the grille and in the bumper adjust airflow as needed.

On the sides, the AMG C 63 S E Performance features sporty side skirts and 20-inch forged AMG alloy wheels.

At the rear, the car features a black diffuser, dual trapezoidal exhaust tips on each side, and a black spoiler on the boot lid. The tail lights, however, are the same as those on the regular C-Class. The plug-in charging flap on the left rear fender and the model badge with red highlights further distinguish it from the standard C-Class.

Interior And Features

Inside, the AMG C 63 S E Performance offers a range of upholstery options for the AMG sports seats, including Nappa leather with the AMG logo embossed on the front headrests. Mercedes also offers it with AMG Performance seats as an optional extra. It also has an AMG steering wheel with rotary dials to select the drive modes as well as the suspension settings.

Like the regular C-Class, the car features the 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with added AMG and hybrid-specific displays. The 12.3-inch digital driver’s display can be personalised with different styles or views, and the optional head-up display offers AMG-specific modes like Race and Supersport. Other features include ventilated seats, customisable ambient lighting and a 15-speaker Burmester audio system. On the safety front, it gets features such as seven airbags, active brake assist and 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

The new AMG C 63 S E Performance trades its iconic 4-litre V8 for a Formula-1-derived 2-litre 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 475 PS, setting a record as the world’s most powerful 4-cylinder production car. Paired with a two-speed electric motor on the rear axle, this plug-in hybrid setup generates a staggering 680 PS and 1,020 Nm.

The electric motor is powered by a 6.1 kWh battery pack that offers an electric-only range of up to 13 km on a full charge.

Power is channeled through a 9-speed automatic gearbox to an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, allowing the C 63 S to hit 0-100 kmph in an impressive 3.4 seconds. For all the thrill-seekers, the car includes a drift mode and comes equipped with rear-axle steering for enhanced agility.

Rivals

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is positioned as a fierce competitor to the Audi RS 5 Sportback and BMW M4.

