Car News That Mattered This Week (April 14- April 19): New Launches, Crash Tests, Global Reveals And More

Last week saw the launch of Volkswagen Tiguan R Line and Skoda Kodiaq along with the global reveal of the next generation Audi A6 sedan

Last week was pretty exciting for Indian car enthusiasts as we witnessed the launch of two updated flagship SUVs and the launch timeline for a hot hatch. Other newsworthy events included an India-made SUV getting a full 5 stars in Japanese NCAP along with a popular sub-4m sedan debuting overseas.

Here is a quick look at all the newsworthy events that happened last week.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched

The start of the week saw Volkswagen release the first ever R-Line model on our shores in the form of the Tiguan R-Line. The German carmaker is selling the Tiguan R-Line as a completely built unit (CBU) with deliveries starting from April 28, 2025. .

Volkswagen Golf GTI Launch Timeline Confirmed

Apart from a new launch, Volkswagen also confirmed the launch timeline for the Golf GTI. This will be the second performance hatch from the carmaker on our shores and will be sold in limited numbers.

Along with that, the Indian-bound Golf GTI will be only offered in four exterior shades instead of the seven that the globally available model comes with.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launched

Skoda brought the latest generation of the Kodiaq to our shores last week. It is offered in two variants and comes with a long list of upgrades such as a more tech-laden cabin at a significant premium over the older model.

Honda Elevate Scores 5 Stars In JNCAP

The made-in-India Honda Elevate, known as the WR-V in Japan, scored a full 5-star rating in the crash tests by the Japanese NCAP. Passing the stricter regulations set by the JNCAP test, we expect the Honda Elevate to score a full 5 stars in BNCAP as well.

Kia EV3 Wins Car Of The Year 2025

The Kia EV3 won the World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) in 2025. This is the second consecutive win for the Korean carmaker, with the EV9 taking the trophy last year. The EV3 defeated 52 other models, including the BMW X3 and Hyundai Inster to clinch the title.

Audi A6 Global Reveal

Audi revealed the new-generation A6 sedan on the global stage last week. The generation update includes major design changes along with the addition of multiple features to make the sedan a more modern and up-to-date offering.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched In Philippines

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in the Philippines with some new upgrades for the powertrain, which we don’t get on our shores. However, it misses out on a bunch of creature comforts when compared with the Indian-spec model.

MG M9 Colour Options

MG showcased its flagship EV model, the M9, in India at the Auto Expo 2025, and colour options for the electric MPV were revealed recently, hinting at an imminent India launch. The Indian-spec MPV will come in three colour options as opposed to the five available globally.

