Car News That Mattered This Week: New Renault Duster’s Launch Date Out, Mercedes-Benz Entry Level EV Unveil And More

The Indian automotive space saw a mix of production updates and confirmed launch dates this week. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz showcased an all-electric sedan with a claimed range of around 800 km. A rugged pickup received an update, while JSW Motors outlined its plans to enter the Indian SUV space. If you missed the action, here’s a quick look at everything that made headlines.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Begins

Skoda commenced production of the Kushaq facelift at its Chakan plant ahead of its official launch. The refreshed compact SUV features subtle design updates inside out, along with feature additions. That said, there are no changes to the engine options, however, the Kushaq facelift gets a new transmission setup paired with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. With production now underway, its market launch is expected soon.

Updated Isuzu V-Cross Launched

Isuzu launched the updated V-Cross in India. The pickup is now offered exclusively with a 4x4 drivetrain. The update brings minor feature enhancements while retaining its diesel engine and rugged design. By offering the V-Cross only with a 4x4 setup, Isuzu aims to highlight its strong off-road capability.

New Renault Duster Launch Date Confirmed

Renault has confirmed that the new-generation Duster will launch in India, with pre-bookings already underway. The SUV comes with a completely refreshed design, featuring a more upright stance, muscular styling elements, and a stronger road presence compared to the older model. Ahead of its official launch, the new-gen Duster has already started reaching dealerships.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-electric CLA in India, which will be offered in a single 250 Plus variant. It will come equipped with a single electric motor setup, delivering a claimed range of up to 792 km on a full charge. The CLA Electric features a sleek, coupe-like design and is set to be the carmaker’s entry-level product in this space.

JSW Motors To Introduce Jetour T2 In India

JSW Motors will introduce the Jetour T2 as its first SUV for the Indian market. The T2 is a rugged-looking SUV with a boxy design, upright stance, and off-road-inspired styling elements that give it a strong road presence.

Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered with petrol and hybrid powertrain options, along with a range of features and safety tech. While the exact launch timeline and India-specific specifications are yet to be confirmed, the announcement officially marks JSW’s entry into the passenger vehicle segment.