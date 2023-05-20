Published On May 20, 2023 08:56 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

Apart from new updates, the past week also saw Tesla renewing its urge to enter Indian market

The past week packed updates on upcoming launches in India, be it Honda’s new compact SUV or Hyundai’s soon-to-be launched micro SUV. In the same week, MG opened its order books for the Comet EV and Volkswagen launched the updated version of its flagship SUV. Let’s have a quick rundown of all important highlights of the week.

MG Comet EV Bookings Open

MG has opened its order books for the Comet EV, while its deliveries are scheduled to start from next week. It is a 2-door ultra compact electric car which can accommodate up to four people.

Honda Elevate Unveiling Date Confirmed

Honda has finally announced the debut date of its all new upcoming compact SUV for India, which will be called the"Elevate." Through the teaser, we also got to know that it will miss out on a feature which is one of the most wished for in the segment.

Update On Hyundai Exter’s Safety Features

Hyundai has confirmed the list of safety features that will be offered on the Exter, with one crucial feature being provided as standard.

Skoda-Volkswagen Sedans's Lava EditionsReach Dealerships

Skoda and Volkswagen are now offering their compact sedans in a new “Lava Blue” shade, some units of which have arrived at dealerships. However there’s one catch, the Skoda’s compact sedan in this particular colour demands a premium over other regular colour models.

Volkswagen Tiguan Gets A MY2023 Update

Volkswagen has launched the updated version of the Tiguan SUV which now comes with a BS6 phase II-compliant engine. The German carmaker has also updated the features list of its flagship SUV.

Update On Jeep Compass Petrol

Jeep has temporarily halted the production of the petrol variants of the Compass. Dealerships across the country have also stopped taking bookings for the same, and buyers are only left with diesel engine options.

Spy Shots This Week

The past week’s spy shots majorly revolved around two Tata SUVs, namely, the facelifted Safari and the other a Punch EV. During the same week, we also got spy images of the Force Gurkha pickup.

Tesla’s Renewed Urge For India

Tesla is once again trying to enter the Indian market. Yes you heard it right, Tesla executives were reportedly in India last week to meet government officials with their new proposal. On the sidelines of its India activities, the EV giant also released a new teaser of its upcoming electric car.

