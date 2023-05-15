Modified On May 15, 2023 12:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV will fill the gap between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime in the carmaker’s green lineup

The Punch EV was confirmed before the standard Punch’s launch in late-2021.

First spy shots reveal the absence of a tailpipe while having all-wheel disc brakes.

Interior spy image showed a new rotary dial and electronic parking brake in the centre console.

Features such as the 7-inch touchscreen and auto AC could be carried forward from the standard Punch.

Could get two battery pack options like recent Tata EVs, offering a range of 300-350km.

Expected to go on sale by the second half of 2023 at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even before the Tata Punch was introduced in the market, it was reported that the micro SUV will also get an all-electric iteration in a couple of years. It looks like Tata has been working on the same as a test mule of what looks like the Punch EV has been spotted for the first time. The Punch EV will bridge the gap between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime in Tata’s EV portfolio.

What Confirms It To Be A Punch EV?

The most significant giveaway of it being an electric car is the absence of a tailpipe. That said, there’s no charging port to be seen through the camouflage wrap, making us believe that it will be positioned where the refuelling port lies. Another noticeable difference is that the latest test mule had disc brakes all around, which aren’t offered on the petrol-powered Punch.

Also Read: Here’s What The Top 7 Car Brands In India Have Planned For Us In The Next Few Years

Interior Caught On Camera Too

While the spy shot of the cabin shows the same layout with the blue accents around the AC vents, you do see the Punch EV provided with a rotary dial and an electronic parking brake in the centre console.

Features such as the semi-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, auto AC and 7-inch infotainment system have been carried forward from the regular internal combustion engine (ICE) variants.

Platform, Battery Pack And Range

The Punch EV will become Tata’s first EV to be launched based on the ALFA platform. Although details of its electric powertrain are still under wraps, we believe that it could get two battery pack options, same as the Tigor EV. The Punch EV could offer a claimed range of around 300km to 350km.

When Will It Be Available?

We expect Tata to launch the Punch EV sometime in the second half of 2023. Its starting price could be around the Rs 12-lakh ballpark (ex-showroom). It will be taking on the Citroen eC3 while also serving as a more-potent alternative to the likes of the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

Image Source

Read More on : Punch AMT