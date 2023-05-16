Published On May 16, 2023 03:46 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

The upcoming micro SUV is expected to debut by the end of June

Exter to get ESC, VSM, hill hold assist, and burglar alarm as options on entry trims.

Higher variants to get auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear camera, TPMS and even a dashcam.

Expected to feature an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen system, cruise control, and auto AC.

To be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT options; CNG to be on offer too.

The Exter is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has confirmed its upcoming micro SUV, the Exter, will get six airbags as standard. The carmaker has also detailed other safety features of the upcoming micro SUV, which is expected to go on sale sometime in June.

The Exter will be the first subcompact SUV (yet) to get six airbags as standard. The rest of the basic safety kit includes ESC (electronic stability control), VSM (vehicle stability management), hill assist, 3-point seat belts and reminders for all five seats, ABS with EBD, and Burglar alarm.

The higher variants of the SUV will feature headlamp escort function, automatic headlamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a rear defogger, rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). While a dash cam is a popular accessory, Hyundai will be offering it with the Exter as part of its features list, another first for the segment. In terms of comfort features, the Hyundai Exter is expected to come with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen system, digital driver’s display, and automatic AC.

Hyundai is going to offer the Exter with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with a choice between manual and AMT transmissions. It will also be available with the choice of a CNG kit. It will be offered in five trims - EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

We’re expecting the Hyundai Exter to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and also the Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.