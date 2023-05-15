Modified On May 15, 2023 11:59 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The bookings for the MG Comet EV are finally officially underway for a deposit of Rs 11,000. It is available in three variants – Pace, Play and Plush – priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Do note that these prices are only valid for the first 5,000 bookings. MG has also enabled Comet EV buyers to track the status of their order via its mobile app, from the time of booking till delivery.

Ultra Compact Dimensions

The MG Comet EV is a 2-door ultra-compact electric car with space for four people inside. Its sub-3m length makes it the shortest car in the market, having a turning radius of 4.2 metres.

Features On Offer

The Comet EV comes equipped with an integrated dual 10.25-inch screens setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation). Its infotainment unit supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with 55 connected car features, which include remote operations through mobile app and other voice control features.

On the safety front, MG’s 2-door EV gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Battery & Range

MG Comet EV comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 230km. It is mated to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor producing 42PS and 110Nm. The EV supports 3.3kW AC charging, which takes seven hours to juice up the battery from 0-100 percent, and five hours to charge it from 10-80 percent.

Rivals

The 2-door ultra compact EV locks horns with the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

