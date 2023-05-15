Modified On May 15, 2023 06:17 PM By Ansh for Force Gurkha

A test mule of the pickup truck was spotted completely undisguised

Expected to be launched later this year.

Based on the upcoming 5-door version of the Force Gurkha.

Will likely get the same 2.6-litre diesel engine from the 3-door Gurkha.

Could be priced close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

While we have been waiting for the launch of the 5-door Force Gurkha, the carmaker has been working on a pick up version of the same. Spied without any covers, the test mule was being run on the roads of Pune and here is what it has to offer:

Seen Before

The Force Gurkha Pickup was first revealed in the Indonesian market last year along with the 5-door version of the SUV, both were showcased by the name of ‘Ksatria’. There, the pickup was showcased at the Defense Expo for military use, but in India, it could be made available to private buyers as well.

Bigger With More Doors

Since it is based on the 5-door version of the Gurkha, which still hasn’t entered the Indian market, it is a lot bigger than the 3-door model which we currently have. From the sides, it gets a longer profile with that loading bed, two extra doors and the traditional design language of the Gurkha, but the design of the alloy wheels is new.

From the rear end of the pickup, you can see a muscular design and square wheel arches, similar to the one in the 3-door Gurkha. The spare wheel here is not placed on the tailgate, but is probably put under the bed. Since it is based on the Gurkha, it has a side-hinged tailgate and not a drop-down cover as seen in purpose-built pickups.

Powertrain

It will probably get the same powertrain as the 3-door Gurkha, which comes with a 2.6-litre diesel engine that churns out 91PS and 250Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and comes with 4x4 as standard.

Features & Safety

Its feature list is also expected to be similar to the three-door SUV. Force could offer it with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, a four-speaker sound system, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. But with the addition of the two extra doors, getting in and out of the pickup will become easy for the rear-seat passengers.

Price & Rivals

Force could launch the pickup in India later this year along with the 5-door Gurkha. It will carry a premium over the current Gurkha, which is currently priced at Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom), so we can expect the pickup to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price, it will serve as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross while being a rival to the Isuzu Hi-Lander.

