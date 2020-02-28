2021 Volkswagen Vento Previewed By Russia-spec Polo Sedan?

Published On Feb 28, 2020 01:17 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Vento 2021

The new version will look more premium inside and out and is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021

Russia-spec Polo sedan (new Vento) officially revealed.

Features chunkier front and rear end, more premium looks than current Vento in India.

Previews notchback design that can be expected in the new-gen Vento.

Also gets a new dashboard layout with digital instrument cluster and free-standing infotainment system.

New India-spec Vento likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. CNG option on the cards too.

The next-generation of the Volkswagen Polo-based sedan has been revealed in Russia. It is likely to inspire the new-gen India-spec Vento as well. It was teased just a few weeks back in sketch form and we now have the first official look at the final product.

It gets many of the design features seen in the sketch but loses its sportiness in the real world. The new-gen Polo sedan/Vento looks more premium and muscular than the current model on sale in India (same as the outgoing model in Russia). It has a distinct design from the current-gen Euro-spec Polo and Brazil-spec Virtus with its chunkier bumpers, upright grille, new LED headlamps, and tail lamps. These design elements can be expected to feature on the India-spec model, which is due to arrive in H2 2021.

Another notable update that we can expect on the 2021 Vento in India is the notchback design, i.e. the boot and the rear windscreen are an integrated design. It is still a three-box sedan but the notchback element allows for easier access to utilise more of the boot space. Its sibling, the 2021 new-gen Skoda Rapid , will also feature a notchback design.

The new Russia-spec Polo sedan features an updated dashboard layout as well. The central air vents are positioned between the new 8.0-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and the climate controls. It also gets a digital instrument cluster with a new steering wheel that features the latest Volkswagen logo.

The new-gen Vento will be based on the localised version of the MQB A0 platform, which will be shared by the Taigun SUV as well. In terms of engine options, it will likely feature the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain that is due to be introduced on the current-spec Vento for the BS6 era. The 2021 Vento is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the facelifted Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, new-gen Honda City, and the next-gen 2021 Skoda Rapid.

Read More on : Vento Automatic