5 Things To Know About The 2020 XUV500

Published On Feb 04, 2020 04:08 PM By Saransh for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The second-gen SUV will get an all electric variant as well

An electric mid-size SUV concept called the Funster will preview the upcoming second-gen XUV500.

The Funster EV concept will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

The second-gen XUV500 will have a similar underpinnings as the fourth-gen Ssangyong Korando.

ICE variants of the new XUV500 are expected to go on sale in the second half of 2020.

Mahindra is working on the second-gen XUV500 and the SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions. While the official debut of the new XUV500 is still a few months away, here are 5 things you need to know about the second-gen XUV500:

1) Preview at the Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra is set to tease the second-gen XUV500 at 2020 Auto Expo as an electric concept. Called the Funster, the concept gets a smaller, sleeker version of the Mahindra’s slatted grille flanked by multi-LED headlamps. The side profile features flared wheel arches similar to what we see on the current-gen model. Expect the production-spec XUV500 to debut in the coming months.

2) ICE version is expected to hit the market by 2020: Internal combustion- powered versions of the second-gen XUV500 are expected to debut in the second half of 2020. It is likely to be powered by new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines under its bonnet. These new engines are likely to develop more power than the outgoing 2.2-litre engines that make 140PS in its turbo-petrol avatar and 155PS in turbo-diesel guise.

3) Expected price, rivals and seating capacity: When launched later this year, the second-gen XUV500 will attract a premium over the current car which is priced from Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That said, the new XUV500 will continue to be a 7-seater offering. It will rival the likes of the Tata Gravitas and the 6-seater MG Hector. It will also face competition from some newcomers like the Great Wall Motors, Skoda and Volkswagen.

4) Electric version on the cards: Along with ICE versions, Mahindra is also expected to launch an electric version of the second-gen XUV500. We say so as the second-gen XUV500 will be based on the Mahindra-owned SsangYong's Korando, which too is getting an EV version. While no powertrain details have yet been discussed, it is likely to offer a range of around 350-400km with fast charging capabilities too. The final production-ready version of the electric XUV500 is expected to arrive in showrooms in a couple of years.

5) Will also spawn a Ford SUV: Mahindra and Ford are in a joint venture to develop new models for India and other emerging markets. A mid-size SUV is expected to be the first product out of the JV. It will be based on the second-gen XUV500 that means it will share its internals (platform and engines) with the Mahindra SUV but will feature a different top hat.

