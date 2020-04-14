BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel Details Revealed. Shares Its Diesel Engine With Kia Seltos And Hyundai Creta 2020

Published On Apr 14, 2020 05:30 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elantra

The output figures of the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine remain unchanged at 115PS and 250Nm

Hyundai will offer the diesel-powered Elantra in two variants: SX and SX(O). Base-spec S discontinued

Hyundai offered the pre-facelift Elantra with a 1.6-litre diesel motor (128PS/260Nm).

The diesel variants of the sedan share the 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options with their petrol counterparts.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 21 lakh.

We had earlier reported that Hyundai will be introducing the diesel-powered facelifted Elantra soon. The carmaker has now revealed the specifications of the diesel variants of the sedan. The facelifted Elantra shares its BS6 diesel engine with the Kia Seltos and the recently launched second-gen Hyundai Creta . The BS6-compliant facelifted model was launched in late 2019 with only a petrol engine option.

The Elantra’s BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine will develop the same power and torque figures as the Seltos and Creta: 115PS and 250Nm. It will be offered with a 6-speed MT as well as a 6-speed AT. Hyundai offered the pre-facelift Elantra with a 1.6-litre diesel motor that made 128PS and 260Nm. On the other hand, the petrol variants of the sedan are powered by a BS6 2.0-litre engine that makes 152PS and 192Nm and gets the same set of transmission options.

Hyundai has discontinued the base-spec S variant and will now offer the sedan in two variants: SX and SX(O). While the SX variant gets the option of both manual and automatic, the top-spec SX(O) variant will only be offered with the automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, the diesel variants share the equipment list with the petrol variants of the sedan. Hyundai offers the facelifted Elantra with dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car tech, cruise control, wireless charger, and a sunroof. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai has priced the petrol variants of the sedan in the range of Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). We expect Hyundai to launch the diesel Elantra soon after the coronavirus pandemic is done away with and price it between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 21 lakh. It will continue to fight it out with the Honda Civic and the upcoming new-gen Skoda Octavia. Meanwhile, Hyundai has taken the wraps off the next-gen Elantra and is expected to launch it in India by 2021.

Read More on : Hyundai Elantra on road price