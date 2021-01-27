Hyundai Hikes Prices Of Its Models By Up To Rs 45,000

These new prices are effective immediately across all the dealerships.

The lowest price hike is seen on the Santro, ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 4,900.

Hyundai has hiked prices of all the models except the new i20.

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced a price hike across its models due to a rise in manufacturing costs. The new prices have been revealed officially on Hyundai’s website. All the models except the new generation i20 have received a price hike. Here’s the model wise price hike list:

The highest price hike can be seen on the Hyundai Elantra, which goes up to Rs 45,000. Its top-end SX(O) petrol and diesel AT see the maximum price hike.

The Elantra is now priced starting from Rs 17.80 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh, and is the only mid-size sedan in the segment at the moment.

The Hyundai Santro sees a price hike ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 4,900. The lowest price hike is seen for the Magna CNG and AMT variants. The Magna MT and Sportz MT variants see the highest price increase.

The Santro retails from Rs 4.67 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

The Grand i10 Nios, including the Turbo variant, sees a price hike ranging from Rs 2,900 to Rs 7,390. The lowest price hike is observed on the mid-spec Magna variant, while the base-spec Era variant sees the highest. Prices of most of the variants have increased in the Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 range.

The i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh.

The Aura sub-4-metre sedan sees a price increase ranging from Rs 2,200 to Rs 9,800. The top-spec variants observe the lowest price hike while the CNG variants see the highest.

It is now priced starting from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh.

The Venue sees a price increase from Rs 1,760 to Rs 12,400.

The prices remain the same for the SX Turbo iMT and SX Diesel variant. The top-spec SX and SX(O) variants observe the least price hike while the mid-spec variants see the highest hike.

The new prices start from Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.67 lakh.

The Hyundai Verna is now priced from Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 15.20 lakh, seeing a price hike ranging from Rs 2,700 to Rs 12,100.

The mid-spec trims see the highest price hike, while the top-spec turbo petrol and diesel see the lowest hike.

The new Creta has received a high price hike, the base-spec E diesel variant costing Rs 31,000 more. The petrol variants see a hike of up to Rs 22,000 only. The other diesel variants do not see a high price hike.

It is now priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh.