2021 Hyundai Elantra Unveiled; Hybrid Powertrain Introduced

Modified On Mar 18, 2020 06:44 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Elantra 2021

It is longer and wider but lower than its predecessor and features an all-new design

First-ever Elantra to feature a hybrid powertrain.

Gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Gets Hyundai’s NFC-enabled digital key support.

Mercedes-like dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster.

Hyundai has unveiled the 2021 Elantra at an event in Hollywood. It gets an all-new design inspired by Hyundai’s Le Fil Rouge concept which debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and was also showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

Up front, it gets the latest iteration of Hyundai’s signature cascading grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. Also new is the bonnet-mounted Hyundai insignia, which is a first since until now, all cars featured the badge on the front grille. The side profile gets a coupe-like sloping roofline which, along with the sharp character lines, lends the sedan an aggressive look. Complementing the sporty appeal of the sedan, the rear comprises of sleek tail lamps with T-shaped LED elements that are connected by an LED strip.

Similarly, on the inside, the 2021 Elantra gets a completely redesigned cabin. It features Audi-like connected AC vents. Also new is a dual-screen setup which comprises of two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment respectively. This setup looks more modern than the current Elantra, which gets a rather conventional layout. The 2021 Elantra also gets a new steering wheel, borrowed from the second-gen Creta.

Courtesy of the new platform, the 2021 Elantra has grown in dimensions. It is now longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase, too. Here is a comparison:

Current Elantra 2021 Elantra Length 4620mm 4675mm (+55mm) Width 1800mm 1825mm (+25mm) Height 1465mm 1445mm (-20mm) Wheelbase 2700mm 2720mm (+20mm)

The 2021 Elantra continues to be a feature-loaded sedan like its predecessor. It gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 64-light ambient lighting, Bose sound system, dual-zone AC, wireless mobile charging, NFC-enabled digital car key and connected car tech with voice commands to operate AC, sunroof, ventilated seats, among others.

On the safety front, it gets front collision assist, lane keep assist, high beam assist, parking camera, blind-spot detection, smart cruise control, and highway driving assist. Since most of the above-mentioned features are radar-based systems, they are unlikely to be offered on the India-spec model.

Hyundai is offering the new Elantra with petrol engines only. The standard Elantra gets a 2.0-litre unit producing 147PS and 179Nm mated to a CVT. The current-gen Elantra also comes with the same 2.0-litre unit but it is coupled to a 6-speed MT as well as a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Pictured: Le Fil Rouge Concept

For the first time, Hyundai is offering the Elantra with a hybrid powertrain as well. It gets a 1.6-litre GDI unit coupled with a 32kW motor. It has a combined output of 139PS and 264Nm. Like the standard Elantra, the hybrid is also limited to a CVT. The Elantra Hybrid has a claimed fuel economy of over 21kmpl. While the Elantra hybrid is not expected to make it to the Indian market, Hyundai is expected to offer the sedan with a diesel engine in India.

Hyundai India launched the facelifted Elantra in October 2019, about a year after its global debut. So, expect the new Elantra to follow suit and go on sale here by 2021. When launched, it will go up against the Honda Civic and the Skoda Octavia.

Also Read: Coronavirus Effect: BS4 Car Sales Could Be Extended By 2 Months

Read More on : Elantra on road price