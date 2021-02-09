Published On Feb 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Kona

The carmaker is not offering any savings on popular models like the Creta, Venue and i20

Hyundai is offering the 2020 Kona Electric with maximum savings of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The 2020 Elantra carries discounts worth up to a lakh.

Offers on the Santro , Grand i10 Nios and Aura vary depending on the variant.

All offers are valid until February 28, 2021.

Hyundai’s been on a roll ever since the third-gen i20, which has raked in over 35,000 bookings already, was launched in November 2020. While the premium hatchback and popular compact SUVs are not being offered with any discounts, you can grab savings of over a lakh on select models including the Kona Electric . Here’s a look at the model-wise offers valid until February 28, 2021:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next three to four years.

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 20,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 10,000 (MY2021) Rs 30,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 20,000 (MY2021) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 30,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs 50,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 40,000 (MY2021)

While the cash discount differs for the 2020 and 2021 Santro, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged, at Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Hyundai retails the Santro from Rs 4.67 lakh to Rs 6.35 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Grand i10 Nios Turbo Variants Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 45,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 30,000 (MY2021) Rs 15,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 10,000 (MY2021) Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 45,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs 30,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 25,000 (MY2021)

Hyundai has split the offers between the variants with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the other variants of the Grand i10 Nios . The maximum benefit of up to Rs 60,000 is reserved for the 2020 Turbo variants.

The hatchback is priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.40 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Aura Turbo-petrol Variant Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 50,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 30,000 (MY2021) Rs 20,000 (MY2020)/ Rs 10,000 (MY2021) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 50,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs 40,000 (MY2020)/ Up to Rs 30,000 (MY2021)

Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan, the Aura , is priced from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

The 2020 turbo-petrol variant gets the maximum savings of up to Rs 70,000.

If you are looking for the CNG-equipped variant, it packs discounts of up to Rs 20,000.

Hyundai Elantra (2020 model)

Offer Amount Petrol MT/ Petrol AT Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 70,000/ Up to Rs 30,000 -- Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh/ Up to Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000

The manual variants of the petrol-powered Elantra offer the most savings.

The petrol-AT variants come with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 each for a total benefit of up to Rs 60,000

The diesel model only gets the exchange bonus for savings of up to Rs 30,000.

Hyundai retails the sedan between Rs 17.83 lakh and Rs 21.10 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric (2020 model)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 (white)/ Rs 1.5 lakh (other colours) Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

The Kona Electric carries only a cash discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for all the non-white models while those with the white paint get a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

Hyundai retails its EV from Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the variant chosen. Hyundai is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 8,000 to select professionals. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

