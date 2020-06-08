Best Sub-4m SUV In India: Vote For Your Favourite

Published On Jun 08, 2020 06:27 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Vitara Brezza

Which one would you pick from this list?

The most hotly contested car segment in India is the sub-compact SUV space. Every carmaker wants in on the action and the customer is spoilt for choice. There are many commonalities (sub-4m length for one), yet each entrant offers a different experience. To no one's surprise, Maruti has dominated this space since it launched the Vitara Brezza but the likes of the Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue have emerged as serious rivals with more on the horizon. Welcome to the Auto Premier League , where you, the reader vote for your favourite car and stand a chance to win prizes of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Voting for the second round starts on June 10 and here are the contestants:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

India’s largest carmaker makes the highest-selling sub-4m SUV, the Vitara Brezza. The Vitara Brezza’s affordability, Maruti’s vast service network and fuel efficiency with the now-discontinued 1.3-litre diesel engine made it a great value for money. The facelifted petrol version launched a month before the coronavirus lockdown is yet to live up to its name, but being a Maruti expect it to remain a popular choice.

Pros:

Smooth petrol engine is relaxing and fun!

Comfortable ride quality. Tackles bumps, potholes much better.

Spacious cabin for a family of five. Ample boot space too.

Cons:

Old-school 4-speed automatic feels slow on inclines and highways.

Missing features: sunroof, rear-AC vents, connected technology, side and curtain airbags.

No option of a diesel engine.

For more detailed information about the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, click here .

Hyundai Venue

The most recent entrant to the segment, Hyundai was quick to establish its presence with the Venue. A global product, its design is polarising to some but it looks the most premium of the lot. With multiple engine and transmission options, premium comforts and connected car technology features, the Venue is a feature-rich but pricey offering in this segment.

Pros:

Safety tech: Apart from the regular set of ABS, six airbags, it also gets IRVM-integrated buttons for SOS, RSA along with a distress alarm button in the key fob.

Feature-rich: Staying true to Hyundai’s DNA, the Venue features projector headlamps with LED DRLs, air purifier, 8-inch touchscreen, sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging and a lot more.

Looks butch: Looks like a proper SUV with boxy design elements like the Creta.

Multiple powertrains: Offers three engine options – 2 petrol and 1 diesel. A dual-clutch automatic transmission -- the only car in the segment to get it -- with petrol engine is also on offer.

Internet connectivity: Gets a bunch of Internet-based connected tech accessible through a smartphone that should aid safety as well as convenience.

Cons:

No diesel AT: The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Venue is available with a 6-speed MT only.

No top-spec petrol automatic: Hyundai is not offering the petrol-DCT combination in the top-spec SX(O) variant.

For more detailed information about the Hyundai Venue, click here .

Tata Nexon

The Nexon debuted in 2017 and has since earned many accolades. Most notably it’s the first made-in-India car to get a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Tata sub-4m SUV offering is also the only one to feature coupe-esque styling and an all-electric variant to complement its internal combustion engines.

Pros:

Feature-rich and spacious SUV.

Sunroof in a couple of variants.

Powerful petrol and diesel engines.

Automatic option (AMT) with both petrol and diesel engines.

One of the most economical SUVs in the segment.

Cons:

AMT doesn’t offer the refinement for a conventional automatic.

Touchscreen is not the best in the segment as it lags at times.

Rearview camera is grainy to say the least.

For more detailed information about the Tata Nexon, click here .

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 debuted in India in February 2019. It is based on a global SsangYong Tivoli compact SUV and is one of the best-equipped models in the segment. The XUV300 comes with steering modes, front parking sensors, and heated outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). As a result, the Mahindra XUV300 is also one of the pricier options.

Pros:

Comfortable even over bad roads.

Feels premium because of class-leading safety and convenience features.

Stable and fun to drive.

Overtaking on highways is easy, thanks to the punchy diesel engine.

Cons:

Premium experience let down by quality issues like poorly fitting panels, mushy switches and flimsy stalks.

Small boot will be a hassle if it’s the only car in the family.

Cramped footwell, no space for dead pedal for driver.

Not the most spacious or comfortable backseat in the class.

For more detailed information about the Mahindra XUV300, click here .

Ford EcoSport

Ford was arguably the first one to push the sub-4m SUV classification in India with its global model, the EcoSport . It has been a popular choice among driving enthusiasts for its powerful engine with a refined automatic transmission option. The EcoSport was also one of the first offerings in India to advertise the sporty benefits of a smaller, turbocharged petrol engine with the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Ford EcoBoost unit which has now been discontinued.

Pros:

Diesel EcoSport continues to be the fun-to-drive offering as before.

All variants, including the base Ambiente, are well equipped.

Ford EcoSport’s design. Looks like a mini SUV without being cumbersome on the road.

1.5-litre petrol engine feels at ease in the city.

Cons:

Stiff suspension setup takes a small toll on the ride quality.

Narrow cabin makes it strictly four seater.

Unlike the majority of its rivals, the EcoSport doesn’t get a diesel-automatic option.

Isofix child seat anchors are only limited to the top variants.

For more detailed information about the Ford EcoSport, click here .

Mahindra TUV300

The TUV300 was Mahindra’s second entry to the sub-4m SUV segment in 2015. It isn’t known for its looks but it has a rugged appeal, especially in the rural areas. This particular entry has since gotten many updates over the years for Mahindra to continue offering it as a more affordable and orthodox SUV alternative to the other refined offerings in the segment.

Pros:

Rugged appeal with good road presence.

Built for beating.

Spacious cabin and offer jump seats at rear.

Cons:

No petrol engine.

No automatic transmission, AMT discontinued.

Limited features while competing in a pool of feature-rich rivals.

For more detailed information about the Mahindra TUV300, click here .

