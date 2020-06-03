Best Budget Hatchback In India: Vote For Your Favourite

Modified On Jun 03, 2020 04:08 PM By CarDekho for Maruti S-Presso

Take your pick from this list of the best budget hatchbacks on sale in CarDekho’s Auto Premier League and win prizes

Buyers today have a wide range of brands and models to pick from. While SUVs have been the craze lately, budget hatchbacks never went out of consideration thanks to their practicality, convenience and of course, affordable price. With multiple options, it can be a challenging task to pick the best budget hatchback. So, we at CarDekho have come up with Auto Premier League wherein our readers get to pick the best budget hatchback in India. While Maruti Suzuki has been ruling the roost for decades, Renault, Hyundai, Tata and Datsun have also shown promise with their offerings. Here are your options and the voting will start soon.

Maruti Alto (Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh)

The Alto has been a popular hatchback with an average of over 10,000 units sold per month. Maruti now offers a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its entry level car. Sadly, it is the only model on the list to not feature an AMT option.

Pros:

Passenger airbag is now optional on all variants.

Maruti’s wide sales and service network.

Cons:

No automatic transmission.

Stripped out base variant.

Renault Kwid (Rs 2.92 lakh to Rs 5.01 lakh)

Renault’s entry-level hatchback continues to be one of the best-selling models in its segment. This is because of its SUV-like design and expansive feature list that includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear armrest, and a reverse parking camera. The Kwid is also the most affordable hatchback on the list that’s offered with the option of an AMT gearbox.

Pros:

Looks better than its rivals.

Ride quality is ideal for Indian roads.

Loaded with features from a segment above.

Cons:

Engine is not the most refined in the segment.

AMT transmission is slow to shift.

Build and plastic quality could have been better.

Tata Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh) (Ex-showroom India)

The facelifted Tiago was launched in January 2020 with cosmetic updates and a BS6 petrol engine. It is the only car on the list to be offered with a dual-tone roof. The Tiago has earned a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, leading all the cars listed here. It gets safety features such as dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and front seatbelt reminder.

Pros:

Probably the best looking hatchback of the lot.

Build quality is impressive.

4-stars in Global NCAP speaks highly of its safety.

Gets features from a segment above.

Cons:

3-pot engine is not the most refined in the segment.

AMT transmission is slow to shift.

Plastic bits start to rattle in some cases.

Maruti Celerio (Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh)

One of the two compact hatchbacks from Maruti, the Celerio has been on sale since 2014 with minor cosmetic revisions. It is the only Maruti hatchback on the list to feature alloy wheels but also the only Maruti here to not get a touchscreen infotainment system in any variant.

Pros:

Optional AMT across variants.

Peppy petrol engine.

Healthy in-cabin space despite the compact proportions.

Cons:

Build quality could have been better.

Jerky shifts on the AMT.

Petrol engine best suited to the city.

Maruti WagonR (Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh)

The WagonR is one of the most fuel-efficient cars available today. It is available with both a 1.0-litre and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It’s a preferred choice for city dwellers as well as vertically gifted occupants thanks to its easy ingress and egress due to its tallboy boxy design. The latest model is also one of the most spacious cars in the segment.

Pros:

Easy ingress and egress.

Spacious cabin.

Cavernous boot.

AMT with both engines.

Safer than before.

Cons:

Plastic quality could have been better.

Spongy brakes.

Misses features such as height adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable headrests, rear parking camera, and alloy wheels.

Weak cabin insulation.

Hyundai Santro (Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh)

Hyundai’s Santro has been a familiar name since 1998. However, the new Santro is completely different from the older versions and packs a variety of new-age features. While its feature list is not much different from its rivals, it gets a segment-first feature in the form of rear AC vents.

Pros:

Sets a new benchmark in terms of the quality of materials used inside the cabin.

Comes across as a very mature package when it comes to ride and handling.

It is spacious.

Cons:

Fixed headrests for front and rear seats.

Lacks vital features.

Maruti S-Presso (Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh)

Maruti’s S-Presso is for those looking to buy a budget hatchback with slightly more features than the Alto. Unlike the Alto, the S-Presso gets the option of an AMT gearbox. It even offers more shoulder and headroom than Maruti’s entry-level hatchback thanks to its bigger size.

Pros:

Can seat four six-footers comfortably.

Peppy engine for in-city driving.

Spacious 270-litre boot.

Cons:

Barebones feature list.

Floaty feeling at triple-digit speeds.

Overpriced considering what’s on offer.

Datsun redi-GO (Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh)

The facelifted redi-GO was launched recently. It is one of the most affordable hatchbacks and is offered with both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines from the Renault Kwid. It now packs a bunch of segment-first features like LED fog lamps and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Datsun also offers the redi-GO with a 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty package, making it an attractive offering.

Pros:

Spacious cabin.

Gets two engine options to choose from.

AMT’s creep feature and manual mode.

Cons:

Relatively limited dealer and service network.

Limited boot space compared to some rivals.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

